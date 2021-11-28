They discover a large exoplanet five times larger than Jupiter where the years last 16 hours

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 06:02 GMT

It is TOI-2109b, which registers temperatures of more than 3,200 degrees Celsius on its daytime side.

A group of international scientists have discovered a huge exoplanet where years last only 16 hours due to its proximity to its star.

It is TOI-2109b, which belongs to the class of hot jupiters or pegasidia. It is estimated to be 35% larger than our Jupiter and that weighs about 5 times greater than the gas giant in the Solar System, according to The Astronomical Journal magazine, which collects the details of the discovery, made in collaboration with NASA

The exoplanet is very close to its parent star, about 1.5 million miles (2.4 million kilometers), which explains the short duration of its years. By way of comparison, the distance between Mercury and the Sun is 57.9 million kilometers.

Due to the proximity to its parent star, the temperature on the exoplanet’s day side is estimated to be about 3,500 Kelvin (3,226 Celsius), making TOI-2109b “the second hottest planet detected so far“according to a statement from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, for its acronym in English).

To meet your sun

Specialists consider that the planet is in the process of “orbital decay”, which means that TOI-2109b spirals towards its parent star at a rate of 10 to 750 milliseconds per year (faster than other hot jupiters). .

“In a year or two, if we are lucky, we will be able to detect how the planet is approaching its star. Never we will see the planet fall into its starBut give it another 10 million years and this planet might not be there, “said Ian Wong, one of the study’s lead authors.

How was it detected?

On May 13, 2020, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Study Satellite (TESS) began monitoring, in collaboration with MIT, the star TOI-2109, located on the southern part of the constellation Hercules, to some 855 light years from Earth. At that time it was named as an “object of interest”, since it could host a planet in orbit.

Afterwards, the TESS team of scientists analyzed the light radiating from the star to determine the presence of “periodic decreases in starlight that could indicate that a planet is passing by, briefly blocking a small fraction of the star’s light. ”

The data collected confirmed that the star houses an object that transits every 16 hours. Subsequent observation, using ground-based telescopes, showed that it is an exoplanet, now called TOI-2109b.

Night and day differences

According to experts, the discovered pegasidium “appears to be blocked by the tides”, a characteristic feature of most of the planets of this class. Despite the extreme heat in the daytime, it is not yet known how are the conditions on the night side.

“Is the temperature there very cold or does the planet somehow transfer heat from the daytime side to the night side? We are trying to answer this question in the case of these ultra-hot Jupiters,” said Avi Shporer, one of the authors of the study.

Meanwhile, TOI-2109b is scheduled to be observed in the near future with the use of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes (not yet launched).