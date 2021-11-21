They develop a new technology that detects lies through facial muscle fibers with an “unprecedented” effectiveness of 73%

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 14:33 GMT

The technology can serve as the basis for the development of cameras and ‘software’ capable of detecting liars in many real-life scenarios and tens of meters away.

Israeli scientists claim to have found a way to ‘read’ tiny movements on the face and detect lies with an “unprecedented” 73% effectiveness, Tel Aviv University reported last Wednesday.

The study was based on an innovation from the university’s laboratory, stickers printed on soft surfaces that contain electrodes that monitor and measure the activity of muscles and nerves. This technology had already been used, mainly for sleep monitoring and early diagnosis of neurological diseases, but in this case the researchers chose to explore its effectiveness in a different area: lie detection.

“Existing lie detectors are unreliable … because almost anyone can learn to monitor their pulse and fool the machine. Consequently, there is a great need for more accurate deception identification technology,” he said. Professor Dino Levy, part of the group of researchers. Speaking to the Times of Israel, the researcher added that his test “is much more difficult to track as it is based on changes in the muscles that we are not even aware of.”

The research was established, Levy notes, “on the assumption that facial muscles contort when we lie, and that no electrode has yet been sensitive enough to measure these contortions.”

To carry out the study, the researchers used the novel instrument with two groups of facial muscles: those located on the cheeks, near the lips, and those located on the eyebrows. Participants were asked to sit in pairs, facing each other, wearing headphones through which the words ‘line’ or ‘tree’ were transmitted. When the user heard ‘line’ but said ‘tree’ or vice versa, he was obviously lying, and his partner’s task was to try to detect the lie. Then the two subjects switched roles.

Unsurprisingly, the participants were unable to detect the lies with statistical significance, but the electrical signals delivered by the electrodes attached to their face allowed the scientists to capture 73% of the lies told by the participants. achieving a higher detection rate than any known method. Furthermore, the study identified two different groups of ‘liars’: those that activate the cheek muscles when lying and those that activate the eyebrows.

Future of the project

“The accuracy of our test will increase even further as we develop it further, and our hope is that eventually, after extensive development and testing, this could provide a serious alternative to polygraph testing,” the scientist told the Times of Israel. .

“Right now, our team’s task is to complete the experimental stage, train our algorithms and [enseñarlos a analizar los movimientos faciales] without the electrodes. Once the technology is perfected, we expect it to have many and very diverse applications, “Levy said.

