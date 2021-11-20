They demand justice for the murder of the adolescent soccer player who shocked Argentina

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 15:15 GMT

The young man was fatally shot by troops who pursued him and opened fire without identifying themselves as officers.

The murder of the young soccer player Lucas González, 17, who died this Thursday after being shot the day before by the Police of the City of Buenos Aires, has shocked a large part of Argentine society in what is presented as a fact of encompassed abuse of authority, a case of what is known as ‘easy trigger’.

The events culminated in a corner in the south of the capital, where the persecution to which the vehicle in which the deceased young man was traveling with three friends ended after participating in training at a club in the area.

Behind them came, following them at high speed, a police car with three plainclothes officers who considered that the four young people under 20 years of age were criminals, although they had never done anything to make such a hypothesis.

A wrong performance

However, the protocols for this type of situation were never applied, such as placing the siren on the roof of the car to identify it as a police vehicle, nor did they show their credentials of representatives of the law, two elements that for the Minister of Justice and Security of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Marcelo D’Alessandro, are irregularities that show a wrong procedure.

In the absence of these actions, the four victims continued their march with fear because they believed they could be victims of a robbery before the suspicious and reprehensible proceeding of the troops.

Undoubtedly, the most serious thing in this case is that, in addition to these offenses, the police they shot several times to stop González’s car; two bullets hit his body, killing him several hours later.

A common practice for other forces

While the investigations continue, several human rights groups denounce that it is not an isolated case. The Coordinator Against Police and Institutional Repression (CORREPI) warns that since the city police was created they have documented at least 121 deaths at the hands of police officers.

RT has spoken with Grab Valeria Mustoni, one of the spokespersons of this organization, who warned that it is not an exclusive practice of the Metropolitan Police.

“We denounce all deaths at the hands of State institutions, both ‘easy trigger’, such as femicides in uniform, deaths in prisons and police stations, in institutions for minors,” said Mustoni.

Ongoing investigation

Gabriel Isassi, Fabián López and José Nievas are the three police officers charged in the investigation, who were made available and disabled from any operational function.

The Ministry of Security itself initiated an administrative summary to clarify what happened on the morning of last Wednesday, all in parallel to the legal actions that would have determining elements, such as the statements of the three friends of the dead young man, who were inside of the car that was shot.

A claim for justice

Meanwhile, human rights organizations called for effective, swift and transparent work to clarify the responsibilities of each of the troops while accompanying the relatives of Lucas González.

Precisely, those close to the murdered young man called for a concentration in front of the Courthouse of Buenos Aires for next Monday to ask for justice to be done.

