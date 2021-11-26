They condemn the femicide and the mother of the adolescent Ámbar Cornejo, the brutal crime that shocked Chile

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 14:41 GMT

In addition to Hugo Bustamante, who raped and murdered the victim, Cornejo’s mother, Denisse Llanos, was sentenced as the perpetrator of the crime of rape with homicide.

The Chilean justice condemned this Friday Hugo Bustamante for the rape and femicide of the adolescent Ámbar Cornejo, and also the mother of the victim, Denisse Llanos, who is considered as the author of the facts.

The case, which shocked Chilean society, occurred in August last year in Villa Alemana, in the Valparaíso Region. Cornejo, 16, was murdered and her body found buried in her mother’s house, who after being detained held Bustamante responsible for the crime.

Bustamante, who by then was a couple from Llanos, perpetrated the crime against the adolescent while she was on probation, after having murdered, in 2005, her then concubine and her son.

The Prosecutor’s Office had charged Bustamante with the crimes of rape with femicide and illegal burial, as well as rape, sexual abuse and corruption of minors. Llanos, for her part, was accused of rape with homicide, repeated sexual abuse and corruption of minors.

Judge Rocío Oscariz Collarte was in charge of the verdict that condemned Bustamante as the perpetrator of the crime of rape with femicide of the minor, as well as rape, sexual abuse of persons over 14 years of age and corruption of minors. However, he was released from charges for illegal burial.

On the other hand, Llanos was convicted of sexual abuse of a person over 14 years of age and corruption of minors. The Prosecutor’s Office is now requesting life imprisonment for both and an additional penalty of 20 years for sexual crimes perpetrated against another minor, while the Court plans to announce the penalty on December 7.

What happened?

The body of Ámbar Cornejo was located, after several days of searching, in August 2020. Her body had been buried in her mother’s house and the authorities immediately detained Bustamante.

The incident would have occurred on July 29, 2020. Once the name of Bustamante emerged as the main suspect in the murder of Cornejo, the media recalled that the man had already been convicted of the crime of an ex-partner and his son.

In fact, Bustamante was dubbed in 2005 as the ‘killer of the drum’ for having put his victims in a metal barrel, which he buried in the courtyard of a house he had bought in Valparaíso, with the money he stole from his ex-partner.

A month later, the police also arrested Llanos, who was accused of participating in the murder of her own daughter.

Ámbar Cornejo lived with Maritza García, a woman who served as a tutor and whom the young woman considered an ‘aunt’, despite the fact that they were not related by blood.

Maritza’s father, Manuel García Queirolo, was a former partner from Llanos, and on August 17 he was arrested by the Cybercrime Brigade of the Investigative Police, after they were on his cell phone more than 400 sexual and explicit images of Ámbar, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

A femicide who was released

Last year, in addition to the shock over the brutal crime of the young woman, the case aroused severe criticism against the Chilean justice system, since the judge Silvana Donoso, president of the Parole Commission, had been responsible for releasing Bustamante in 2016.

According to Chilean media, the official had enabled the accused’s conditional release, despite a Gendarmerie report that recommended “a longer period of intra-prison observation.”

This decision allowed Bustamante to get out of jail in 2016, instead of serving his entire sentence. in 2032. In 2020, the local media even recalled an interview that the femicide offered a year after having perpetrated the double crime for which he was convicted.

When asked if he would commit a murder similar to that of his ex-partner and his son, the man replied: “I have thought about it, I have thought about it. I have also questioned myself, I have analyzed it and, for sure, I do not have the answer I could not say to him: ‘No, it is impossible that I would experience such a similar situation again,’ “he replied. And he added: “If at a certain moment I exploded in this way in the face of these types of situations, will I explode again? That is really distressing. That is distressing, because that shows that one is not known“.