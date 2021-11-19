They arrest the former NFL player who fled after spreading images in which he hit his ex-partner in front of his son

Posted: 19 Nov 2021 12:58 GMT

Zac Stacy, a former running back for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal conduct.

Former American football player Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida (USA) on Thursday night, local media report. The incident occurred after a video was released, recorded last weekend, in which he is seen brutally beating his ex-girlfriend in front of his five-month-old son.

Following the assault, Stacy fled but was captured by Orlando Police and later transferred to an Orange County jail.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the 30-year-old former NFL player was charged with aggravated assault and criminal conduct for the assault captured on camera by the mother of his baby, Kristin Evans. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery and up to five years for criminal conduct.

In the images it is seen how the old ‘running back’ of the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets clubs hits Evans and throws her against a television. In a row, as she lies on the ground, he shouts at her for having “ruined” their relationship, then violently picks her up and assaults her again. All that happens in front of the eyes of their son, five months old, who watches from a sofa.

The assault occurred last Saturday at the woman’s home in the small town of Oakland, Florida. Stacy came to visit to see her son, but was enraged once there, apparently out of jealousy.

The woman said, The New York Post learns, that earlier in October she filed a police report when Stacy allegedly slapped her while holding her son. In addition, it revealed that the occasions of physical aggression were repeated and that Stacy had been “voluntarily hospitalized for mental illness” for a month in March 2021 and was taking medication for her afflictions.

Social networks did not take long to echo the facts and several NFL players came out to condemn the aggressor. Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers opined via Twitter that “any man who lays his hands on a woman is a coward,” while Charles James II tweeted that he was “in ‘shock'” at being a teammate. of a person “like that”.