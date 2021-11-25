They acquit a convict for a case of sexual abuse that occurred 40 years ago (described by the victim in a book that launched his literary career)

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 22:07 GMT

Convicted in 1982, Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years behind bars. The day he was released from prison, he decided to prove his innocence and clear his name.

African American Anthony Broadwater, sentenced 40 years ago for a rape case that was the center of acclaimed writer Alice Sebold’s memoirs, titled ‘Lucky’, he was acquitted this monday by the Supreme Court of Onondaga (New York State, USA), local media report.

Convicted 1982, Anthony Broadwater never admitted to committing the crime and step 16 years behind bars. During that time, he requested parole at least five times, all of his requests being rejected.

In 1999, after serving the full sentence, Broadwater, 38, was released. Nevertheless, was kept on the sex offender registry from New York, which hampered not only her job search, but leading an active and happy social life. The day he got out of prison decided to prove his innocence and clear his name.

Sebold, the victim of the abuse that occurred four decades ago, described in a book – which launched his literary career – the rape he suffered in a park near the University of Syracuse, where he was studying the first year of the degree, and that months later he saw a man on the street who seemed to be his assailant.

He reported him to the police without knowing who he was. After not being able to locate the suspect immediately, agents suggested it was Broadwater. However, after the arrest, Sebold was unable to identify his alleged assailant on the stand and pointed to another man. Later, in the judicial process, the victim declared that she had been wrong and that her rapist was not the person she had indicated, but Broadwater, adding that the two looked like twins to her.

Despite this confusion, Broadwater was tried and convicted based mainly on two tests: the recognition wheel and microscopic analysis of a hair, which linked him to the crime. Later, experts determined that said analysis could not serve as evidence.

When the judge overturned his conviction, Broadwater couldn’t hold back the tears of emotion. “Never, I never ever thought the day would come when I would be acquitted“the man said after the trial.

“I am not going to smear this procedure by saying ‘I’m sorry.’This should never have happened“.