These are the winners of the 2021 Latin Grammy gala

Posted: 19 Nov 2021 03:44 GMT

During the ceremony, which took place at the MGM casino in Las Vegas, awards were given to the best of music in Spanish and Portuguese.

This Thursday, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the US held the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy gala at the MGM casino in Las Vegas (Nevada). These were the winners of the 35 participating categories:

Best Urban Music Album: “The last tour of the world”, by Bad Bunny.Best Pop Vocal Album: “My hands”, by Camilo.Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Privé”, by Juan Luis Guerra.Best Pop / Rock Album: “Origin”, by Juanes.Best singer-songwriter album: “Six”, by Mon Laferte.Best Alternative Song: ‘Nominao’, by C. Tangana.Best urban fusion or performance: ‘Tattoo (remix)’, by Rauw Alejandro and Camilo, from the album “Afrodisíaco”.Best Folk Album: “Ancestras”, by Petrona Martínez.Best Alternative Album: “Cramp”, by Nathy Peluso.Best Rock Album: “The bright well”, by Vicentico.Best rock song: ‘Now 1’, by Vicentico.Best Pop / Rock Song: ‘Hong Kong’, by C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro. Composed by Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana.Best Tango Album: “Tinto tango plays Piazzolla”, by Tinto Tango.Best Latin Jazz Album: “Voyager”, by Iván Melon Lewis.Best urban song: ‘Patria y vida’, by Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky.Best Salsa Album: “Salsa plus!”, By Rubén Blades and the Roberto Delgado orchestra.Best Cumbia / Vallenato Album: “Las locuras mías”, by Silvestre Dangond.Best Merengue / Bachata Album: “It’s merengue, is there a problem?”, By Sergio Vargas.Best Traditional Tropical Album: “Cha cha chá: homage to the traditional”, by Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado and Orquesta Aragón.Best Contemporary Tropical Album: “Brasil305”, by Gloria Estefan.Best Tropical Song: ‘God wanted it that way’, composed by Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner. By Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra.Better packaging design: “Colegas”, by Gilberto Santa Rosa. Ana González, art director.Best Mix: “El Madrileño”, by C. Tangana.Producer of the year: Edgar Barrera.Best Short Form Music Video: “An eternal love”, by Marc Anthony. Director: Carlos Pérez.Best Long Form Music Video: “Between sea and palm trees”, by Juan Luis Guerra. Directed by Jean Guerra.Best Classical Music Album: “Latin American Classics”, by Kristhyan Benítez and Jon Feidner.Best Contemporary Classical Work / Composition: “Music from Cuba and Spain. Sierra: sonata for guitar”, by Roberto Sierra.Best Latin Music Album for Children: “Tu Rockcito Filarmónico”, by Tu Rockcito and the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra.Best arrangement: ‘Hopefully it rains coffee (private version)’, by Juan Luis Guerra.Best Ranchera / Mariachi Music Album: “A mis 80”, by Vicente Fernández.Best Band Music Album: “We have fun achieving the impossible”, from Grupo Firme.Best Texan Music Album: “Pa ‘la pista y pa’l pisto, Vol. 2”, by El Plan.Best Regional Mexican Song: ‘Here below’, by Cristian Nodal, Edgar Barrera and René Humberto Lau Ibarra.Best Christian Album (in Spanish): “I already saw myself”, by Aroddy.Best Christian Album (in Portuguese): “Follow Teu Coração”, by Anderson Freire.Best Pop Album in Portuguese: “Cor”, by Anavitória.Album of the year: “Vertigo”, by Pablo Alborán.Song of the year: ‘A Tu Lado’, by Paula Arenas and Maria Elisa Ayerbe.Record of the year: “Nicolás Na’vi “, by La Espriella and Julio Reyes Copello.Best Pop Song: ‘Vida De Rico’, by Édgar Barrera and Camilo.Best Reggaeton Performance: ‘Bichota’, by Karol G.Best Rap / Hip Hop Song: ‘Booker T’, by Bad Bunny and Marco Daniel Borrero.Best Northern Music Album: “Al Estilo Rancherón”, by Los Dos Carnales.Best Instrumental Album: “Toquinho e Yamandu Costa – Bachianinha” (Live at the Rio Montreux Jazz Festival), by Toquinho and Yamandu Costa.Best Flamenco Music Album: “A New Universe”, by Pepe De Lucía.Best Rock / Alternative Album in Portuguese: “Album Rosa”, by A Cor Do Som.Best Samba / Pagode Album: “Semper Se Pode Sonhar”, by Paulinho Da Viola.Best Brazilian Popular Music Album: “Canções d’Além Mar”, by Zeca Baleiro.Best Sertaneja Music Album: “Tempo de Romance”, by Chitãozinho e Xororó.Best Portuguese Roots Music Album: “Arraiá Da Veveta”, by Ivete Sangalo.Best Song in Portuguese: ‘Lisboa’, by Ana Caetano and Paulo Novaes.

