These are the speakers of LABITCONF El Salvador 2021

LABITCONF speakers are renowned figures in the crypto industry.

Max Keizer, Jameson Lopp, and Anita Posch will be among the speakers.

LABITCONF 2021 (Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference) will be held in El Salvador from November 15 to 20. It will be a week full of talks about the impact of bitcoin in the Central American country. The ninth edition will also be held in person, so more than 2,000 attendees are expected to benefit from the 40 speeches given by world-class speakers.

The LABITCONF organizers have already revealed some of the speakers who will be participating in one of the lectures about bitcoin and blockchain most important and oldest in Latin America.

The Crypto Industry Experts at LABITCONF

This year’s panel of speakers is quite diverse, as is made up of industry experts from different parts of the world. These are some of the confirmed speakers for LABITCONF 2021:

Max keizer: is an American reporter, filmmaker and former stockbroker. He is currently a recognized figure in the world of cryptocurrencies thanks to his harsh criticism of the financial status-quo. On Thursday 18 he will present his speech entitled “Unlimited Printing, Unlimited Debt, Unlimited Power. Hello Bitcoin ”.: Renowned writer of the play “(L) earn Bitcoin” and host of the podcast Anita Posch Show. He is a member of the board of directors of NPO Bitcoin Austria, and the objective of his work has been to investigate how bitcoin can improve people’s living conditions and promote financial freedom. Posch will speak as a panelist and interviewer on the 18th and 19th.Stephan Livera: CEO of Swan Bitcoin International, a platform focused on the education of individuals and companies. He is the host of a podcast called “Stephan Livera Podcast”, and he is one of the most respected and recognized among bitcoiners.Jameson lopp– is known for its detailed analysis and development of blockchain-related tools. He is the founder of Mensa’s Bitcoin Special Interest Group, as well as several open source projects. His talk will be on November 19, and is titled “The Challenging Path to Privacy in Bitcoin.”Matías Goldenhörn: responsible for Latin America of Athena, who distributed hundreds of bitcoin ATMs throughout El Salvador. He will speak on Thursday 18 with his talk “The challenge of developing a wallet that will go from 0 to more than 4 million users.”

How you can attend LABITCONF El Salvador 2021

If you want to participate in the ninth edition of LABITCONF, you must register on its website, whether you are going to attend in person or online. And don’t forget that Admission to the event is free.

On the choice of panelists, Rodolfo Andragnes, general event organizer, commented:

“In this edition we wanted to bring the most recognized spokespersons in the crypto world. We put our effort into bringing together the most renowned personalities to educate Salvadorans and LABITCONF attendees who want to get closer to this currency that is revolutionizing the world. We project that this year’s conference will be an unprecedented gathering, focusing the eyes of the world on the Salvadoran crypto industry to drive global investment and business opportunities in this country and in the region. “

Other speakers that will be part of LABITCONF are:

John Newbery, Founder and Director of Bitcoin Brink Hong Fang, CEO of OKCoin Bruce Fenton, Bitcoin activist and CEO at Chainstone Labs / Atlantic Financia Juan Llanos, AML and KYC. Specialist David Gan, OPCrypto Maggie Wu, Krypital Grou .

The talks are just one part of LABITCONF 2021. There will be different activities such as the Hackathon, an NFT workshop for artists and a craft fair. Learn more about the event by visiting its website and social networks: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

