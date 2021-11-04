These are the best countries to mine bitcoin

Key facts:

There are countries with cheap energy both in Latin America and in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa.

The low cost of electricity in different regions makes it possible to decentralize bitcoin mining.

Venezuela, Paraguay, the United States and Canada are some of the countries where bitcoin mining is less expensive due to its cheap electricity rates. This is demonstrated by a report by Arcane Research, which makes it possible to compare the electricity consumption of each country in the world. The cheaper it is, the higher the profit margin from this activity.

Arcane Research stated that the strategic points on the planet to get the most out of bitcoin mining are “well distributed globally.” There are countries with low cost of electricity both in Latin America and in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Through a map, he indicated in green which are the cheapest.

The country that offers the cheapest electricity service in the world, because it is subsidized by the government, is Kuwait, which is located in the Middle East.. Arcane Research estimates that, for every bitcoin issued, it generates an energy cost of USD 880. According to data from Cambridge Bitcoin, this place represents 0.13% of the global hash rate.

Right now, a bitcoin can be sold for USD 62,117, as can be verified in the CryptoNews calculator. Arcane Research argues that although the cost of energy is higher elsewhere than in Kuwait, the difference is minimal. This helps bitcoin mining stay decentralized around the world.

It is worth emphasizing that, in any case, electricity is not the only expense that bitcoin mining has. This activity also has costs conditioned by the equipment purchased, the climate of the place (it needs refrigeration if the temperature of the territory is high) and the government’s disposition. These aspects were not analyzed in the Arcane Research report.

Cheap energy can be found in countries on every continent

Other places in Asia that also have low-cost electricity are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The same is true in African countries such as Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola and Zambia. On the other hand, in Europe Ukraine stands out. All of them maintain a cost less than USD 10,000 per bitcoin.

In any case, it is worth clarifying that most European countries have intermediate prices that reach up to USD 20,000 per bitcoin, just like Argentina in Latin America. In the latter region, even most of the countries can reach the USD 30,000 for mining this cryptocurrency.

Venezuela and Paraguay are on the list of countries with the lowest cost of electricity, that is, below the line of USD 10,000 per bitcoin. Furthermore, in both countries cryptocurrency mining is regulated, which is a plus for the industry. This makes them compared to the United States. Recently, one of the largest Chinese bitcoin mining companies settled in Paraguay, as reported by ..

Regarding North America, this is where much of the large-scale bitcoin mining is concentrated. The United States takes the number one position for being the country with the largest extension of territory with cheap electricity. Although Canada is not far behind. It has three large states with this advantage as well, such as Quebec, which has become a center of interest for the industry for years.