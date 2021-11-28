The WHO reports that it is not yet clear if the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is more dangerous

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 20:47 GMT

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Sunday through a statement that it is not yet clear whether the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is more transmissible or has a more serious evolution of the disease associated with it compared to other strains, including Delta.

The international organization explains that in South Africa Both the number of positives for covid-19 and hospitalizations have recently increased, but it clarifies that this could be linked to other factors. Currently, researchers around the world are conducting studies to better understand the behavior of the Omicron variant.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the risk of reinfection could be greater with the new variant compared to other strains, although the information is still limited, the text notes.

In any event, the WHO reported that vaccines remain effective in reducing serious illness and mortality.

What steps should countries take?

In this context, WHO recommends that countries around the world take different types of measures, including strengthening epidemiological surveillance and case sequencing, as well as conducting field investigations and the laboratory evaluations. In addition, according to the WHO, states must increase medical and public health capacity to cope with the increase in cases.

It also reiterates the urgent need to eliminate inequality in access to anticovid vaccines to ensure that vulnerable populations, including health workers and the elderly, are inoculated with the full schedule.

What is known about the new variant of the coronavirus?

The new variant was first detected in early November on the African continent. For this Sunday, cases of the B.1.1.529 strain have already been registered in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark and the Netherlands, among other countries.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, this variant has a radically different spike protein than the original coronavirus on which the covid vaccines are based.

The World Health Organization assigned the Greek letter Omicron to the new coronavirus variant, calling it “worrisome.”