The US urges the Government of Venezuela to resume dialogue with the opposition

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 19:25 GMT

The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, expressed Washington’s support for the Unitary Platform made up of opposition politicians.

The US State Department urged the Government of Venezuela to resume the dialogue process – suspended last October – with the most radical sector of the Venezuelan opposition, after a meeting with its members in Washington.

The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, published on her Twitter account an image with a group of Venezuelan politicians who are members of the Unitary Platform, who have participated in the dialogues in Mexico. These talks were unilaterally interrupted by the Venezuelan Government in protest after the extradition of diplomat Alex Saab, from Cape Verde to the United States, on October 16.

Nuland wrote that he met with that sector of the opposition, among which are the leader of the negotiations Gerardo Blyde, Freddy Guevara and Tomás Guanipa, “to reaffirm US support for the negotiations“and he urged” the Maduro regime to return to the negotiating table for the benefit of all Venezuelans. ”

Met yesterday with Venezuela’s Unitary Platform to reaffirm US support for Venezuelan-led negotiations. We stand with the Venezuelan people in their struggle for democracy, and urge the Maduro regime to return to the negotiating table for the benefit of all Venezuelans. pic.twitter.com/oY7eF3RRaR – Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) December 2, 2021

In this regard, former opposition MP Juan Guaidó, whom Washington still recognizes as “interim president” and who was invited by President Joe Biden to participate next week in the “Great Summit of World Democracies” at the White House, wrote in a trill where he reaffirmed his willingness to “achieve a National Salvation Agreement”, with reference to his proposal to hold general elections not foreseen in the Venezuelan electoral schedule for the next few years.

The Unitary Platform and our allies ratify the total willingness to achieve a #NationalSalvation Agreement. Every day that the dictatorship freezes the possibility of reaching an Agreement translates into more suffering for our people. We will insist on a solution. https://t.co/7zaTMzmqhk – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) December 2, 2021

After the recent regional and local elections in Venezuela, where Chavismo obtained a comfortable majority and won 19 of the 23 disputed governorates, Guaidó maintained his position of ignorance of the process Despite the fact that various opposition sectors joined the campaign, they participated and won popularly elected posts, after years of boycotting the elections.

So far, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has not ruled on the call to resume the dialogue of the US State Department.