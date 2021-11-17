The US says it is “fully committed” to the sale of F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates, agreed by Trump

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 05:15 GMT

The transaction, valued at $ 23.37 billion, was announced in November 2020.

The White House plans to go ahead with the sale to the United Arab Emirates of a batch of up to 50 F-35 Lightning II fighters and other advanced defense equipment, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Mira Resnick told the AP on Tuesday.

“We are fully committed to the F-35 and the transfer of the F-35, in what is a game changer for the Emiratis. We are working with them, as we speak to make sure there is clarification on the warranties to be made. They presented it to the previous Administration, “said the official at the Dubai Air Show international air show, without specifying what clarifications or guarantees are involved.

“F-35s are already in this region, whether they are flown by Israelis or Americans. We would like the UAE to be able to operate the F-35 in a way that is our security partners and to deter threats, including those from Iran. Resnick said.

Controversial sale

The equipment package includes up to 50 F-35s, worth $ 10.4 billion, as well as 18 MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems, worth 2.97 million, and a set of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions valued at 10 billion. . Its total value is 23.370 million dollars.

The sale was confirmed by the White House on November 10, 2020, a week after Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential elections. The announcement came shortly after US media Axios reported on alleged plans by the Trump Administration to impose “as many sanctions as possible” against Iran before Joe Biden took office on January 20, with the in order to make it difficult for the new president to revive the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

Some US lawmakers spoke out against the sale, citing the UAE’s involvement in the civil war in Yemen. On the other hand, several considered that such arms transfers could call into question Israel’s military advantage in the region. Also, certain experts warned that the agreement could upset the balance of power in the Middle East and trigger a new arms race in the region.

In April, under the new Administration, the White House indicated that the contract would be maintained. However, at the end of May it was reported that he could be rejected due to the closer ties between Abu Dhabi and Beijing.