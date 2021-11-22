The US rejects the results of the elections in Venezuela and assures that they do not reflect “the will of the people”

Posted: 22 Nov 2021 23:29 GMT

According to Washington, the Maduro government “grossly distorted the process” since “long before the ballots were cast.”

The US government rejected this Monday the results of the regional and municipal elections that were held this November 21 in Venezuela, assuring that they did not reflect “the will of the people”, as the Venezuelan government would have greatly distorted “the process. “.

Through a statement released by the State Department in the voice of its secretary, Antony Blinken, the Joe Biden administration maintained that the Venezuelan electoral process was “limited for Maduro’s efforts to divide and repress Venezuela’s democratic actors. “

“The Maduro regime deprived Venezuelans, once again, of their right to participate in a free and fair electoral process,” says part of the letter, which also ensures that the president would have been “fearful of the voice. and the vote of the Venezuelans, “which is why”greatly distorted the process to determine the outcome of this election long before the ballots were cast. “

According to the State Department, the election event was determined by “the arbitrary detentions and harassment of political and civil society actors“as well as” the criminalization of the activities of opposition parties, the banning of candidates across the political spectrum, the manipulation of voter lists, the persistent censorship of the media and other authoritarian tactics. “

This, according to Washington, “almost” nullified “political pluralism and guaranteed that the elections did not reflect” the will of the Venezuelan people. “

The United States, the statement adds, will continue to support “the people” in “their desire for a peaceful restoration of democracy through free and fair elections, with full respect for the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly. ”

More accusations against Maduro

Despite criticism of the electoral process and the alleged arbitrariness of the Maduro government, the US congratulated the political parties, candidates and voters who “decided to participate” in the elections, because they seek to “preserve and fight for such a democratic space necessary”.

In the letter, Washington also accused Maduro of robbing Venezuelans “of the opportunity to shape their own future,” by “arbitrarily imprisoning more than 250 people for political reasons,” and denying them “the right to freely express their opinions. “and” elect your own leaders, “as well as” restricting access to accurate information. “

“We call on the Maduro regime to cease its repression and allow Venezuelans to live in the peaceful, stable and democratic country that they deserve and have long sought,” the text added.

Support for negotiations?

In the controversial letter, the State Department assures that will continue to support “the negotiations led by Venezuela to restore democracy that Venezuelans deserve and alleviate the suffering that Maduro and his facilitators have caused them. “

In that sense, it supports “the efforts of the Venezuelan democratic opposition” and of former congressman Juan Guaidó, whom the Biden administration continues to recognize as “interim president.”

“We will continue working with Venezuelan and international partners, using all available diplomatic and economic tools to lobby for the release of all those detained unjustly for political reasons, “he concludes.