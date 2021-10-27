The US Government Auctions $ 300,000 In Bitcoin

The General Services Administration (GSA) is organizing an online auction of 4.92 BTC, which reaches almost $ 300,000.It is not the first time that the United States government has auctioned Bitcoin.Over the years, the government has lost billions of dollars by auctioning BTC.

The government from USA auction just under $ 300,000 in Bitcoin during this week. The General Services Administration (GSA) is organizing an online auction of 4.92 BTC, which reaches almost $ 300,000 if we consider the price at which the flagship cryptocurrency is currently located.

Said auction will be divided into five lots, the bidding will be closed at 5 pm CT on October 28; the minimum lot available is 0.44 BTC, which is worth about $ 26,000. The largest lot of 1.5 BTC, has an approximate value of $ 88,400.

Currently, the highest bids are slightly discounted to the price of Bitcoin, with all the winning bids currently totaling $ 283,630.

It is not the first auction of Bitcoin of the United States government

But it is not the first time that the US government has auctioned Bitcoin. The GSA organized two auctions this year, in March and April. In the first one, a single lot of 0.75 BTC was bought for a total amount of $ 53.104, a premium of 21% above the current price of Bitcoin.

In the last one, there were 11 lots worth 9.45 BTC which were sold for $ 487,000, with a considerable discount. Currently, $ 520,000 could have been made on the market.

In turn, the government has made several interesting sales; 4,000 BTC worth $ 37 million were sold in February 2020 back then. These would have been lost in federal criminal, civil and administrative cases.

But the auction we remember the most is 2014, when US Marshals put 30,000 BTC up for sale (then the value was $ 19 million) which had been seized from the Dark Web, Silk Road, and the venture capitalist. Tim Draper acquired said BTC for a price that was never disclosed. To give us an idea, currently the value of those BTC is $ 1.7 billion.

If we are to the case, over the years; the US government has lost billions of dollars just from auctioning Bitcoin.