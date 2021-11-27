The US closes the way to the Spanish investigation of the alleged CIA espionage of Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy

Posted: 27 Nov 2021 06:17 GMT

A Spanish company hired by the legation itself installed hidden cameras and microphones there to follow the activity of the WikiLeaks founder.

The United States Department of Justice has not responded to repeated requests from the Spanish authorities for help with a very specific investigation: that of a Spanish security company that would have been used by the CIA to spy on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. .

“They have not responded to any not at all, “confirmed Santiago Pedraz, the judge investigating the case, in an exclusive interview he gave to Yahoo News.

Since June 2020, Spain’s investigating judges have sent three requests cooperation, seeking information on the membership of IP addresses who had access to the files that recorded Assange’s activity while he was taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, reports the outlet, which was able to see copies of those requests.

Instead of responding to what is stated there, as stipulated in a mutual legal assistance treaty Between the two countries, officials from the US Department of Justice have limited themselves to asking for more information on the basis for that request.

Key point in the investigation is to determine whether US intelligence agents induced Undercover Global (UC Global), a Spanish company that was in charge of security at the Ecuadorian Embassy between 2015 and 2018, to violate Spanish laws on espionage and corruption by installing microphones and hidden cameras inside that diplomatic headquarters, in order to record the activist’s meetings with lawyers, doctors, journalists and other visitors.

“We want to know what was done with that material“Pedraz said, noting that the potential role of the CIA is the main hypothesis they are trying to investigate.

Last July, the Spanish Judicial Police certified the existence of indications of an alleged espionage against Assange. This conclusion was reached as a result of the analysis of two memory devices USB with emails, chats and documentation about UC Global, delivered in 2020 to a Spanish court by a protected witness in the cause.

Assange was at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from June 2012 to April 11, 2019. That last day, immediately after the Ecuadorian Government removed his asylum, he was arrested and transferred to a high security jail In January, a British judge rejected his extradition to the US, where he is accused of espionage and hacking for the publication since 2010 of hundreds of thousands of pages of secret military documents and diplomatic cables on Washington’s activities in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Washington appealed the court decision, and the extradition litigation resumed last month.