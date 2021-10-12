The top three cryptocurrencies to buy this week | Invezz

Bitcoin (BTC / USD) is approaching the key $ 60,000 level amid a broader rally in the cryptocurrency universe. Investors looking to expose themselves to cheaper alternatives to Bitcoin per coin still have many options to choose from. Here is a list of three coins that you can buy now based on what your charts are flashing.

Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL / USD) has formed a symmetrical triangle and may break out soon.

The coin consolidated at its support of $ 0.0169 this week and this indicates a big move that could happen at any time.

However, the 200-day moving average is trending above the current price. Cautious investors may want to wait for the Telcoin price to jump above average along with a rebound in purchase volumes. We can expect Telcoin to take advantage of a broader momentum and trade to a new all-time high in the coming weeks or months.

Fetch.Ai

Fetchi.Ai (FET / USD) has created a structure similar to Telcoin and has already taken a leap, and also has large purchase volumes.

The 200 day moving average is also supporting Fet and a big move can be expected soon. Fet was retesting the trend line on Saturday and once a reversal is observed, a long position can be taken.

Fet looks very strong, so a $ 1 target could easily be achieved. Cautious investors can set a stop loss below the trend line at $ 0.726.

Solarium

Solana (SOL / USD) is consolidating in a descending triangle and after a bullish move last week it is now retreating. Could this be the final pullback before a pullback to its all-time highs near the $ 200 level? Maybe. The price has been consolidating in a very tight range, which is often a sign that it is preparing for a big move.

A long entry can be taken once a breakout is observed which will confirm momentum is back with Solana.

Also, when there is an increase in buy volumes, we can see it test the $ 200 level perhaps with ease. However, a stop loss can be set below the range of the $ 130 level to avoid being caught in a false breakout.

