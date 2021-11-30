The Supreme Court of Venezuela orders a repeat election in the state of Barinas due to the disqualification of opposition candidate Freddy Superlano

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 14:47 GMT

The election of the governor of the state of Barinas, in southwestern Venezuela, will be repeated on January 9, after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ordered the National Electoral Council (CNE) to suspend the electoral process on November 21. , where the candidates Freddy Superlano, from the opposition, and Argenis Chávez, current governor, concentrated the largest number of votes, without yet knowing who the winner was.

Previously, the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court issued a precautionary measure that ordered the CNE to suspend the procedures related to the totalization, adjudication and proclamation of the position of governor of Barinas.

This measure was taken after the Electoral Chamber admitted a constitutional protection action that filed – “with a request for a precautionary measure” – the opposition politician Adolfo Superlano, arguing that the right-wing candidate for governor would be disqualified from holding public office for having “administrative and criminal procedures and inquiries” against him, which are being conducted in the organs competent authorities of the State.

What more data did the TSJ show?

The Supreme Court reported that according to Resolution No. 01-00-000334, dated August 17, issued by the Comptroller General, Superlano was disqualified from the exercise of any public office, candidate of the Table of the Democratic Unit to the position of governor of the state of Barinas. Despite this, he completed all the steps for the registration of his candidacy and participated in the regional elections.

“It is considered that Superlano ineligibility status (…) violates the principles of equality, equity and transparency in the participation of candidates in the electoral offer, as well as of voters in the exercise of active suffrage, “says the body.

This decision annulled all the procedures and acts foreseen in the electoral schedule in Barinas, related to the election of the Governor, and even the presentation of the nominations.

According to the projections delivered by the CNE to the highest Venezuelan court, Superlano slightly led Chávez, with 37.60% and 37.21% of the votes, respectively.

Barinas was the only state, of the 23, where the governor-elect was still unknown, almost ten days after the elections. According to various information from the CNE’s Twitter account, the National Electoral Board had installed last Monday the Totalization Commission that had to process the content of the missing minutes of the position of governor of Barinas, after the highest electoral body decided that this subordinate body assumed totalization.

What happened before?

A year before the candidate was disqualified and as part of the dialogue process between the government and the opposition, President Nicolás Maduro had granted pardons to 110 Venezuelan opposition leadersAmong them was Superlano, whose parliamentary immunity had been waived.

This decision had annulled the order of the Supreme Court, of May 2019, to put three deputies of the National Assembly (AN) on trial, among them Superlano, for their “flagrant” participation in the attempted coup of 30 April of that year, which was led by the opposition parliamentarian Juan Guaidó, who in January of that year had proclaimed himself “president in charge.”