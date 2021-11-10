“The State cannot turn its back on deep Peru”: Pedro Castillo presents the balance of his first 100 days in government

Posted: 10 Nov 2021 20:03 GMT

The left-wing president stressed that the “second agrarian reform” is being carried out in the country, and assured that his administration will not turn its back on the rural population.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, made this Wednesday in the Plaza de Armas of the city of Ayacucho the balance of his first 100 days at the head of the Government of the South American country.

The president of the left-wing Peru Libre (PL) party gave a speech in which he stressed that, in the first three and a half months that he has been in office, he has promoted an agenda of positive changes, among which he highlighted the “second agrarian reform, renegotiation and massification of natural gas and tax reform”.

In addition, the teacher and trade unionist from the province of Chota, in the interior of Peru, pointed out that his government “will not turn its back” on rural populations, which it considered abandoned by previous administrations.

“The State cannot turn its back on deep Peru. The Second Agrarian Reform does not mean expropriation or confiscation, they are concrete actions in favor of agriculture,” he said.

In this sense, the president announced the implementation of the Plan ‘Arriving to my town’, thanks to which “The mayors and governors of the regions will no longer have to go to Lima to beg for resources”.

“We will go. We will travel to every corner of the country to listen to the demands of all Peruvians,” he promised.

Economy, health and corruption

Regarding health, Castillo celebrated that “near the 60% of the population has been vaccinated with two doses “against the coronavirus in Peru. Thanks to the advancement of the vaccination plan, in March 2022” face-to-face classes will return “throughout the national territory, he said.

On the other hand, the Peruvian president highlighted the delivery of economic aid through the ‘Yanapay Bonus’ to more than 13 million Peruvians, and the payment of pensions to affiliates with 10 to 15 years of contributions.

Castillo also said that he will be implacable with officials who are involved in corruption matters: “I am addressing all public servants: If you steal a sun from the budget, I will be the first to denounce you and expel you from this work of the people,” he said. . And he added that there will be no first-class trips for any member of his government, and that he will sell the presidential plane.

A complicated start

On November 5, it was 100 days since Pedro Castillo assumed the Presidency, after having outdone the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in the ballot and staged an agonizing battle for the vote count.

Since he assumed power, the president has had to overcome a incessant pressure promoted by sectors of the opposition, who questioned from the beginning the conformation of his Cabinet.

The most recent obstacle has to do with the possible departure of the Minister of Defense, Walter Ayala, who made his position available after a complaint against him about pressure and alleged interference in the promotion process in the country’s Armed Forces.

Last week, after an intense debate, the Peruvian Congress approved the question of confidence for the second ministerial cabinet presented by the president, thus endorsing the new executive team, led by the prime minister, Mirtha Vásquez.