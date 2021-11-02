the Squid Game token turned out to be a scam

The SQUID token, inspired by the hit Netflix series The Squid Game, has turned out to be a scam tool. After reaching USD 2,856 dollars, and after several complaints and notices of suspicion of the alleged scam, this November 1 its price fell 99.99%, while the page and social networks of the project are inactive.

The lifetime of this project, which promised games and prizes like the series, was just 6 days since. This first November it was reported that, According to some Twitter users, the creators of the “game” would have fled with about USD 2.6 million.

From reaching $ 2,856 to going down to $ 0, it only took SQUID 5 minutes. In CoinMarketCap the graph shows how at 5:35 am UTC the price reached its historical maximum, and just at 5:40 am UTC the price fell to 0. On its last day of life, the token increased by 83,000%.

According to CoinMarketCap shows, the token is still trading within PancakeSwap. Source: CoinMarketCap.

The number of people affected by this scam is still unknown. However, as the SQUID token contract shows, there are currently more than 43 thousand different addresses that have this token. Due to this, this figure can mean the total number of token holders, which would be a considerable number of people scammed.

Chronicle of an announced scam

The supposed objective of SQUID was to serve as payment currency within a game similar to what would be the Squid Game. Players would complete stages in which each of them would have to bet SQUID in order to enter.

Since SQUID was launched, the entire project behind the token was giving warning signs. By making public the comments within their posts on Twitter and Instagram were blocked. In addition, although there were Telegram and Discord channels, these were closed days before the scam exploded.

Another caveat was that the Whitepaper was riddled with spelling errors. This could denote disinterest on the part of the creators, as well as a lack of seriousness about the project itself.

One of the most worrying signs that every potential SQUID investor should have warned about was not being able to sell the token. The only place where this crypto asset could be traded was within the decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap. However, as some users noted, while it was possible to buy SQUID, it was not possible to get rid of it.

The problem of not being able to exchange is not yet clear. However, it seems that this problem was not directly related to the exchange, but to the token directly.

Despite these warnings, which were present since the launch of the project, important portals such as CNBC, echoed the event and growth of the token, a situation that, although it was warned within the note about the possible scam, contributed to the token’s price continuing to inflate

Community reaction

Of the 43 thousand possible people scammed, one of the most curious reactions was that of the streamer The_Dent who was tracking the price of SQUID live. This would witness, live, the fall from $ 2,800 to 0.

After the news that the SQUID token was a scam was officially released, now, the community turned to remember that, Before investing, the first thing to do is research.

Other users defended cryptocurrencies, as some news portals, taking the scam that occurred as a reference, accused the entire ecosystem of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a niche of scams. Which is very far from reality.