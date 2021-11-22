The Spanish automotive sector demonstrates against the Government, which they accuse of inaction

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 19:29 GMT

In Spain protests and strikes against the government are multiplying amid wage cuts and the rise in electricity and fuel prices.

In the province of Cádiz, in the south of the country, seven consecutive days of indefinite strike in the metal sector to demand that the new agreement reflect labor improvements. The protest has led to clashes between the police and workers, while the government has tried to mediate between unions and employers, so far without success.

In addition, for December, shortly before the Christmas period, an employer strike of transporters has been announced. Also, automobile workers are also beginning to hit the streets, and it is anticipated protests of farmers and ranchers.

All these sectors denounce the exponential rise in prices, after gasoline has hit its annual high and is close to hitting a new all-time high. To all this is added the global supply crisis and the rising costs of raw materials and transport.

Loss of jobs in the automotive sector

In this context, this Monday in Madrid a concentration was held before the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism in which they accuse the Government of inaction in the face of the crisis in the automobile sector. They demand that companies improve working conditions and commit to keeping the entire workforce.

Garbiñe Espejo, Secretary General of the Workers’ Commissions Industry (CC.OO.), believes that the current situation is one of alarm and warns that since approximately June 15,000 people have lost their jobs in this sector due to the lack of microchip supplies, which has led large construction companies to partially paralyze production and have chosen to terminate temporary and eventual contracts.

“If Spain really wants to reindustrialize its economy, it wants to have a strategic industry, it needs to be a sovereign industry. Today we have Pilkinton’s colleagues here, where if no one remedies it, their activity is going to be relocated, “says Espejo.

The union spokeswoman says the government is required to take “urgent action” and move from words to deeds to prevent further job losses. Requests that, as in the health crisis, be carried out Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE): “Guarantee that there is no loss and take advantage of the moment and the situation to requalify these people: that can be part of the value chain of the electrified car, for example, “he illustrates.