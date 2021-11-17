The Senate of Chile does not reach the necessary votes to proceed to the impeachment of Sebastián Piñera

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 23:59 GMT

The legislative debate continued through Tuesday night. However, the opposition did not gather the 29 votes in favor it needed to approve the constitutional indictment.

The Chilean Senate rejected on Tuesday the removal of President Sebastián Piñera during the second impeachment of his term, which will end in 14 weeks.

To be approved the removal of the head of state, 29 votes in favor were needed, but the opposition benches did not get the necessary support to process the constitutional accusation, despite the fact that at 09:00 at night (local) the debate continued legislative.

This after the legislator Luz Eliana Ebensperger, from the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), expressed her rejection during the parliamentary session, so that in the absence of eleven votes, mathematically the opposition would not gather the 29 necessary seats, having only the support of 17 legislators.

“It is incomprehensible that once again Piñera is saved from this accusation “, Senator María Loreto Carvajal, from the Party for Democracy (PPD), said during her speech. “We do not have the sufficient quorum to accuse him constitutionally,” he acknowledged.

The president was facing a constitutional accusation for alleged businesses that involve him in tax havens, revealed in the journalistic investigation known as the Pandora Papers.

Previously, on November 9, the Chamber of Deputies endorsed the accusation in a long and controversial session and just with the 78 votes that were needed for the process to move forward and reach the Senate.

If the dismissal had been favorable, according to the Constitution, a transitory government led by the Minister of the Interior, Rodrigo Delgado, would have been formed until the Congress elected a new president by an absolute majority.

Two attempts that were unsuccessful

Pinera thus comes out unscathed from a second political trial since he began his second term in office, when there are 5 days until the presidential elections in Chile.

The previous process took place in November 2019, when the opposition launched a constitutional accusation against the president for the human rights violations, committed during the repression of the protests that occurred within the framework of the social outbreak.

According to the investigation called Pandora Papers, Piñera is accused of selling the property of Minera Dominga, during his first presidential term between 2010 and 2014, in a transaction in the territory of the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.