The Secretary General of the Presidency of Peru resigns after the scandal over irregular promotions in the Armed Forces

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 14:34 GMT

The official asserted that it will not be a “pretext” to “hit” the administration of the president, Pedro Castillo.

The Secretary General of the Presidency of Peru, Bruno Pacheco, presented his resignation on Friday after a week of controversies over his alleged involvement in the scandal of irregular promotions in the Armed Forces, which cost the former Minister of Defense his job. , Walter Ayala.

In a message on his social networks, Pacheco reiterated his “unconditional respect” for the president, Pedro Castillo, and asserted that this consideration is what “supports” his resignation from office. “I will not be the ‘pretext’ of each other to ‘hit’ the Leader of the government of the people and democracy.The truth sets us free!”, he claimed.

My unconditional respect for the President @PedroCastilloTe, supports my resignation from the General Secretary of the Palace. I will not be the “pretext” of one and the other to “hit” the Leader of the government of the people and democracy. The truth sets us free! – Bruno Pacheco🇵🇪 (@BrunoPachecoC) November 19, 2021

In recent days, Pacheco’s departure was considered as a possibility, since his name was linked to the controversy over the alleged rise of outlaws of the military, which motivated the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation and Castillo to reorder his Cabinet.

The controversy exploded last week, when a former Army commander denounced that he had been pressured to carry out the irregular promotion of several soldiers. These revelations led to the departure of Ayala and Pacheco’s performance will be questioned, adding another scandal to the Castillo administration.

In addition, last Thursday, the Public Prosecutor Specialized in corruption crimes, Javier Pacheco, asked to investigate Pacheco due to the content of some private chats – filtered by the press – in which the official tried to pressure the National Superintendent of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat), Luis Enrique Vera, to benefit companies in his environment.

According to the Lima Gris investigation, Pacheco would have written to Vera on September 22: “Enrique this It is the service of the friend that I asked youIt is regarding the 2015 resolution of my friend from the Deltron Group RUC 20212331377. Please support him and let me know the solution. Confirm the receipt. Thanks”.

The content of the talks would have motivated the investigation by the authorities, amid the political turmoil that is already hitting the Peruvian president, who has had to appoint two Cabinets in less than four months.