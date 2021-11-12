The Russian anti-vaccine lobby with roots in Spain: how CitizenGo seeks to truncate the campaign against covid-19 in Russia

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 10:43 GMT

The Madrid-based organization, known for its far-right ties, manipulates public opinion by launching petitions against mandatory vaccination, despite the fact that in Russia it has always been voluntary.

Amid the rise in infections and deaths from covid-19 that Russia is facing this fall, which has led the Government to introduce restrictions while additional measures are considered to boost the vaccination campaign In order to bring the country back to normalcy soon, the debate on the need for inoculation and on whether it should be mandatory in pandemic conditions is intensifying.

Faced with the complicated epidemiological situation, the activities of the local branch of the organization have intensified in Russia CitizenGO, known in the country as an online petition platform. As RT has learned, the authors of the last two petitions against the anticovid measures are the representatives of CitizenGO or affiliated persons.

One of the most recent, proclaiming “put an end to the mandatory covid-19 testing for children in Moscow!, was promoted on October 18 by the entity For the rights of the family, of Pável Parféntiev, who is also director of CitizenGO Russia. Mandatory coronavirus tests are currently not carried out in Moscow schools, except in 10 educational centers where rapid tests are carried out on students every two weeks in the form of an experiment since last month.

Another initiative of August 25 requires “Remove the compulsion to vaccinate from the law!“In this case, the request is made by the anti-vaccine entity called Immune Response, where the person in charge of cooperation issues is Alexandra Mashkova-Blaguij, coordinator of CitizenGO Russia, known in practice as the leader of the movement.

“The adjective ‘main anti-vaccine’ it’s a medal. After all, today to all those who ignite your brain and your dignity they call them anti-vaccines, “Mashkova-Blaguij wrote on August 20 on her Telegram channel, stressing that those responsible for the deaths from covid-19 are not those who oppose vaccination, but” those who have optimized the health system public health and have destroyed medical personnel “, referring to a government reform of a few years ago that, despite the objective of providing patients with better quality health services, led to the closure of many clinics and the dismissal of tens of thousands of sector workers.

CitizenGO’s first petition has achieved more than 71,000 firms and the second almost 98,000Although they do not have legal force in Russia and, basically, they collect the personal data of the signatories.

The last mentioned petition was launched although, by law, vaccination against the coronavirus has always been and continues to be voluntary Throughout the national territory; This is not to say that the Russian government does not resort to measures that many find radical in an attempt to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

In fact, the authorities are currently considering the introduction of QR codes, granted the inoculated people and those who contracted covid-19 in the last six months, to be able to travel by train or plane, enter shops, restaurants, and other public places. They also fine businesses in certain sectors, mostly services, if a certain percentage of their workers are not vaccinated, thus forcing many companies to remove non-vaccinated employees from their duties indefinitely and without pay. measure that in Russia does not amount to a formal dismissal.

“Network of intolerance”, according to WikiLeaks

According to data from the analysis service of the CY-PR.com web pages, the CitizenGO domain name was registered eight years ago in the United States, at the same time that the international foundation CitizenGO was created with headquarters in Spain.

In 2013, the entity, constituted by the extreme right-wing association HazteOír, appeared in Madrid as an ultra-conservative foundation that supports the institution of the family and promotes life and freedom. The ‘online’ platform currently operates in 50 countries and in 12 languages, according to her website, and is best known for her initiatives against abortion, the rights of the LGBT community, sex education, “radical feminism” and marriages between representatives of the same sex.

On August 5, WikiLeaks published more than 17,000 documents of HazteOír and CitizenGO corresponding to the period between 2001 and 2017, and which cover the founding of the last entity and the activities of both. The revelation is entitled ‘The network of intolerance’ and confirms that both HazteOír and CitizenGO run their campaigns “under the pretext of family values”, although “it is clear through the set of documents that their values ​​are rooted in an extremely ultra-conservative Christian context“.

The documents also revealed that CitizenGO seeks to raise large sums of money and “influence politics at a high level“, showing that donations of” great fortunes “made possible the creation of the far-right party Vox in Spain. In fact, a 2019 OpenDemocracy investigation uncovered HazteOír and CitizenGO’s links with right-wing political parties in Spain, Italy and Hungary.

In addition, WikiLeaks remembers some reports about the connection of these entities with The anvil, a Mexican ultra-Catholic society and hotbed of militants that was previously clandestine and is still active today. Among its objectives, El Yunque prioritized “defending the Catholic religion and fighting against the forces of Satan, whether it be through violence or murder“Álvaro Delgado wrote in his book about the group entitled ‘El Yunque: the ultra-right in power.’

HazteOír tried to dissociate itself from that nexus. In any case, after a series of its scandalous far-right actions, in 2019 the Ministry of the Interior of Spain annulled the declaration of public interest granted to the organization in 2013, depriving it of tax benefits.