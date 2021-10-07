The project gives away $ 50k and a Lamborghini Go-Kart

Project DogeX is a new innovative token that will be launched on Thursday, October 7 on the BSC network. The project integrates exciting ‘never before made’ marketing strategies and intriguing tokenomics with the goal of setting the standard for innovation, creativity and community building on Binance Smart Chain.

The DogeX Project team has invented a higher and lower “first of its kind” coin; in essence, it guarantees a stable and constant growth of the coin along with an interesting use case of NFT that is being developed.

With a verified doxxed developer and project lead, a full Certik and Techrate audit, and a strong international community of 10,000, DogeX is one of the most optimistic tokens in the meme coin space to date, according to thousands of investors across the globe. BSC space.

Since its inception, the very foundation of DogeX has focused on marketing strategies executed similar to a Fortune 500 business; like sending an Elon Musk-themed stuffed toy into space (and trending on Twitter).

The 30 strong members of the DogeX team are being named the holy grail of blockchain teams. Its developer comes mounted on the back of the highly recognized Saint Token. Meanwhile, his marketing team is a collective group of seasoned digital gurus with strong backgrounds in e-commerce, influencer marketing, and viral brand awareness for big-name brands.

DogeX also has some of the most ubiquitous international marketing plans ever seen. Since the viral exposure in Russia, Japan and China, countries that were once ignored by 99.9% of projects, the team is doing everything possible to be seen by the eyes of the whole world.

DogeX has key partnerships on the horizon with highly successful tokens, as well as an entirely new NFT concept that will be fully announced in the fourth quarter of this year that will help increase the value of holders’ tokens.

The DogeX team knows how important it is to give back to their community, and that is why they have decided to do a giveaway competition for over 100 BNB ($ 42k).

They will give away 10 BNB to 10 lucky ones, along with an exclusive DogeX-themed Lamborghini Go-Kart. They are the first project to organize a competition of this scale, which adds to the innovative aspect of this project.

The deadline for the giveaway is October 30, and you can find out how to enter here.

DogeX innovation

DogeX has a vision to surpass Doge in popularity. To do this, they will rely on keeping the world on its toes with exciting new features, giveaways and announcements.

But how does DogeX really work and what sets it apart from thousands of other projects out there today?

Well, it’s funny that you say that. They have some super helpful videos explaining tokenomy that absolutely anyone can follow and understand. The team hopes to continue to bridge the gap between retail and the crypto community, by launching viral guerilla marketing campaigns in metropolitan cities from London to Los Angeles.

The ‘Falcon’ project leader envisions a world in which DogeX becomes a household name in the cryptocurrency space, one with a longevity that extends years into the future. In a sea of ​​scams, DogeX’s innovation and transparency is really what sets it apart from the rest of the pack.

Another amazing innovation the DogeX team released was their unique animated clips featuring AI-generated voiceovers from famous names like Elon Musk and Richard Branson.

The team is also interested in devising new ways to maintain retail and discover your project. That’s why his team coded new referral bots and giveaway bots to incentivize users to bring in new members, while rewarding those who completed the last one.

Another feature the DogeX team selected is its highly addictive minigame that encourages users to tweet their score, thereby increasing the brand awareness of the project. Users have found themselves spending hours at this trying to reach the highest level where the winner was rewarded with a prize of 2 BNB.

Innovative Tokenomics for DogeX

The team has prioritized graphics sustainability with ‘first of its kind’ previews and tokenomics on the BSC network. Here are some of the features described below in simplified terms:

Stairway to space:

Stairway to Space is a daily higher floor mechanism that ensures that the graphic forms a daily higher minimum. The minimum price is set randomly during the day at a random time and is not communicated with the community or the team.

golden hour

The golden hour is a period of 0% purchase tax and 48% sales tax. The next hour, all sales will be taxed at 24% and then revert to normal sales tax after that hour.

Buyback wallet

The auto buyback wallet will create random chart bombs throughout the day based on volume.

Anti-bot measures

We have added extensive anti-bot measures that will help deter bots from messing with the project.

Anti whale measures

Large wallets always keep communities questioning the true sustainability of their tokens, which is why DogeX has introduced the maximum sale at the price impact of 2% (or 20 BNB per day), whichever is less, which we will increase over time. .

They also added a maximum supply of 1% per wallet to prevent a wallet from holding too much of the supply.