The project ‘Free coin for all’ aims to turn 1B into cryptocurrency owners in 2 years

Backed by a16z and co-founded by Sam Altman, Worldcoin will give away free crypto in exchange for an eye scan.

Funded by cryptocurrency heavyweights, new crypto unicorn Worldcoin revealed its plan to allow everyone to claim free coins to accelerate global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Providing the world’s population with free cryptocurrencies sounds like an incredible project, but the $ 25 million backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Confirmation1, Blockchange, and Day One Ventures, and a $ 1 billion valuation adds some weight to the Worldcoin project. .

Co-founded by Alex Blania, Sam Altman and Max Novendstern, Worldcoin had the participation of more than 100,000 people from around the world during its trial period and aims to reach more than 1 billion people in two years. For comparison, there are more than 300 million crypto users worldwide as of 2021.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Worldcoin co-founder and CEO Alex Blania said that the co-founders met in 2019 and started working on the project in early 2020. “Sam thought we could really change the world for the better if we could launch a new, collectively owned and globally distributed cryptocurrency, ”he said.

Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency implemented as a Layer 2 on top of the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can create accounts, submit transactions, and participate in the validation process. It is expected to launch on the mainnet next year.

The inclusive nature of its ecosystem, the distribution of free coins, and the incentives for new registrations are three levers to drive crypto adoption, Blania explained. Registering with Worldcoin does not require any prior financial resources.

Worldcoin validates if the person is real and has claimed their free share by scanning their irises with custom hardware called the Orb. Independent entrepreneurs around the world will operate these devices as “Orb Operators”. Blania explained that those operators are rewarded for each user they register with Worldcoin, for example:

“An Orb operator in Indonesia partnered with one of the largest food delivery companies in the country to enroll all drivers, rented an entire store in a mall to take advantage of the high foot traffic, and was even invited by the boss. from a nearby village to Present the whole village to Worldcoin. His experience with this village was so successful that it resulted in eight other villages asking him to do the same. “

The mention of an eye scan immediately raises Big Brother-style concerns about user privacy. According to the announcement, the Orb will convert a scan of a person’s eye into a numeric code so that the original image “does not have to be stored or loaded.”

The underlying system will not link this numeric code to users’ wallets or transactions to preserve privacy. Users can also participate in the Worldcoin network without providing an eye scan, but they will not be able to claim free coins.

The team is developing a non-custodial mobile wallet app to ease the onboarding process. It would allow transactions between users and act as a browser to find nearby Orb operators. Its aim is a rapid expansion with the distribution of 50,000 orbs per year, possibly with the next rounds of funding in the coming months.