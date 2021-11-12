The power of pharmaceutical companies darkens prospects for alleviating America’s opioid addiction crisis.

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 13:22 GMT

Data from the federal government reveal that nearly half a million Americans have died from opioid abuse since 2001.

The recent victory of a group of pharmaceutical companies in a trial for their alleged role in the opioid crisis in the United States, darkens the prospects of other similar litigation that are underway in the states of New York, Ohio or West Virginia, while the cases addiction to these substances have become a serious problem.

Last week, a California court ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Endo International, Pharmaceutical Industries, among other companies, which the governments of different California counties accused of resorting to the use of misleading advertising to increase opioid prescriptions to increase your profits.

The Opioid Crisis Numbers

The plaintiffs alleged that this activity caused public injury and they wanted the pharmaceutical companies to disburse billions of dollars in compensation to cover the costs generated by the opioid addiction between patients. However, the court found that it failed to prove that these companies misled consumers. The plaintiffs already anticipated that they will appeal the sentence.

The drug companies argued that opioids are an appropriate treatment for many chronic pain patients, and that their marketing activities included approved warnings by the authorities. This is undoubtedly a victory for the pharmaceutical companies that this year already agreed to pay 26,000 million dollars with the aim of solving thousands of linked claims with the opioid crisis in America.

In 2019, Johnson and Johnson was sentenced by an Oklahoma court to pay 465 million dollars in damages, but the pharmaceutical company has appealed that sentence. In addition, there are still many cases open throughout the country.

“The enormous power of pharmaceutical companies”

According to data from the federal government, almost half a million americans have died for opioid abuse since 2001. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic would have exacerbated the problem. For analysts, the California court ruling demonstrates that the power and influence of Big Pharma in US politics they shield them from justice, despite the fact that the sale of opioids is generating serious health problems.

“The thing to keep in mind is the enormous power of pharmaceutical corporations. Only during this time of pandemic have earned $ 190 billion. Then the economy, the money, prevails more than the health of the North Americans “, thinks the psychologist and social activist Anahí Rubin. She considers that in this opioid crisis there is also”complicity of many hospitals and doctors“because they” receive money “from the pharmaceutical companies.

Several studies have concluded that the use of commercial opioids serves as the first step in the use of other drugs such as heroin.