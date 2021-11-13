“The planet is still hanging by a thread”: COP26 closes with an “important but insufficient” commitment

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 23:52 GMT

The pact marks the first agreement of its kind that highlights the need to reduce the use of coal and explicitly recognizes its destructive impact.

The almost 200 countries participating in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26 held in Glasgow (Scotland) signed this Saturday a historic climate agreement that seeks to “keep alive” the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, reports the UN press service.

The document, called the Glasgow Climate Pact, represents the first agreement signed in the framework of these conferences that highlights the need to reduce the use of coal and explicitly recognizes its destructive impact as one of the largest generators of greenhouse gases. .

Climate commitment

In the original text of the document, the signatory countries committed themselves to “the elimination of unstabilized carbon energy and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.” However, the final version was revised to replace ‘elimination’ with ‘phasing out’ at the request of several delegations, including those of China and India.

At the same time, the agreement envisages reducing emissions more urgently and financing developing countries to help them adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Now we can say with credibility that we have kept alive [el objetivo de] 1.5 degrees centigrade. But his pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into quick actions“said COP26 President Alok Sharma in his final speech.

“Time to enter emergency mode”

At the same time, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres stressed that the approved text represents a “commitment” and a “important but insufficient step”.

“Our fragile planet is still hanging by a thread. We continue knocking on the door of climate catastrophe“It said in a statement.” It is time to enter emergency mode or our chance of reaching net zero will itself be zero, “he added.

In this context, he stressed the need to eliminate carbon, put a price on carbon and protect vulnerable communities, objectives that were not achieved at COP26.

“I know many of you are disappointed,” the UN chief confessed. “The path of progress not always a straight line“, lament.

“The summary: Blah, blah, blah, blah,” according to Greta Thunberg

Despite progress, the Glasgow Climate Pact was greeted with reservations by a number of environmental activists. “The text is tame, it’s weak and the 1.5 degree target is barely alive, but a signal has been sent that the coal age is ending. And that’s what matters,” the Greenpeace CEO tweeted. , Jennifer Morgan.

For her part, Greta Thunberg criticized the conference for its lack of concrete action. “COP26 is over. Here’s the summary: Blah, blah, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside those rooms. And we will never give up, never, “he wrote.