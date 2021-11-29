The Peruvian Government calls the vacancy motion to dismiss Pedro Castillo a “coup d’etat”

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 03:23 GMT

The president assured that the promoters of his dismissal “do not tolerate that a rural teacher and farmer has reached the presidency.”

The vacancy motion presented this Thursday in Congress to remove the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was criticized by the president himself and by several ministers and legislators, who described it as an attempted “coup.”

During his speech at the National Meeting of Peasant, Native and Urban Rounds of Peru, the president accused the elites and sectors of the Peruvian right of refuse to acknowledge the results of the last elections and to destabilize the country.

Hours before a march called by right-wing political parties was held in the country’s capital, Castillo assured that the promoters of his dismissal “They do not tolerate that a rural teacher and farmer has reached the Presidency“and added that” what they want is to regain power to continue tampering with and manipulating with power groups. “

In this context, the Minister of the Interior, Avelino Guillén, warned that the presidential impeachment request is part of a “political strategy aimed at overthrowing a legitimate government“by opposition groups that do not accept their electoral defeat, he said in an interview with local media.

“This is a coup, it is clearly a violation of the popular will,” said the minister, who recommended that the president “go out and express his opinions and communicate more with the press,” referring to the lack of a strategy. Communication.

Likewise, the Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, Anahí Durand, denounced that, after just four months of government, there is “a coup sector that does not assimilate his defeat and that, permanently, it is boycotting and eroding democracy “to exert pressure and” maintain its privileges and impunity. “

For her part, the legislator of Together for Peru, Sigrid Bazán, also described the motion as “a new blow to democracy and to the popular will of those who never accepted their defeat “and who from the first day of Government” spoke of a fraud and today they are promoting a vacancy.

The vacancy motion was formally presented in Parliament after gathering the 26 necessary signatures, from congressmen from opposition parties, whose votes do not reach the 52 necessary to be debated and even less the 87 out of a total of 130 required to remove the president .