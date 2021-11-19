The opposition maintains pressure on the Government of Bolivia and now intends to annul a law promulgated 3 days ago

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 00:17 GMT

The Citizen Community alliance presented this Thursday to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly a project to repeal Law 1407 of the Economic and Social Development Plan.

Bolivian opposition groups continue to exert pressure on the government of Luis Arce, who has ceded the repeal of a questioned regulation to stop a 9-day strike, and now faces new demands to annul another, recently enacted.

It is about law 1407, also called ‘Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES) of Bolivia 2021-2025 ‘.

This Thursday, the Citizen Community (CC) alliance presented to the Plurinational Assembly a project that seeks to repeal the measure, under the pretext that the Arce administration intends with it “concentrate more power in the Executive” and “destroy the autonomy” of the different departments.

In addition, they maintain that this “cursed law” affects the people.

“This economic and social development plan is a centralist and top-down imposition of the national government on institutions that enjoy independence and autonomy,” said the head of the CC bench, Carlos Alarcón, reports Los Tiempos.

According to the congressman, the norm approved by Parliament and promulgated this Monday, affects the judicial and electoral bodies, governments, municipalities and universities.

This Wednesday, the president of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, Rómulo Calvo, announced the suspension of the established indefinite strike, after the Arce government enacted the repeal of the Bolivian government’s illicit earnings law, criticized by sectors of the opposition. and some guilds, although he warned that “the fight must continue.”

Calvo, who is accused of sedition, has 35 legal proceedings against him, several of them related to corruption.

After a week of strike and protests in some regions of the country, the administration of the Movement for Socialism decided to back down with the measure that had provoked “anxiety and uncertainty”said Arce, who warned that it was driven by “sectors that have other interests”.

In fact, the ruling party maintains that everything is part of a new coup attempt, through actions that seek to repeat the scenario of tension prior to the overthrow of Evo Morales in 2019.

In dialogue with RT, the activist and political analyst Fernando Mendez Terrazas, considered that the opposition sectors “are not going to allow any type of discussion that frees the truth and the essential concepts (of the law) can be known.”

“If they think it goes against the autonomies, can file an amparo on the unconstitutionality of the norm and point. There is no need to generate further debate about it, “he said.

“You can go towards a democratic, legislative solution, but they are not behind it,” he analyzed. And he added that, on the contrary, they seek “generate conflict for the restoration of these powers that have ruled de facto as of 2019”.