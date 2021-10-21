The number of Bitcoin addresses in profitability breaks the record, the price is closer to ATH of $ 64,800

The crypto community is waiting with great anticipation for Bitcoin to break the all-time high (ATH) price of $ 64,800 set in mid-April. This scenario could play out soon because BTC was hovering around $ 64,100 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

This uptrend has seen the number of earning Bitcoin addresses hit a record 37,396,654,839, as revealed by on-chain metrics provider Glassnode.

Reportedly 99.705% of the BTC supply is in profitability.

Meanwhile, the value stored in the Bitcoin network is in an ATH based on the realized price.

More than 1 million active BTC addresses are registered daily

According to Santiment, Bitcoin continues to peak as at least a million active addresses are logged per day. The cryptographic information provider explained:

“Address activity, circulation, whale trading activity, and sentiment are major factors in the story potentially being created for BTC.”

Will Bitcoin Price Go Parabolic Soon?

According to Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments:

“Historically, every time MVRV z-score claimed 3.0, Bitcoin had a parabolic price race for the next 1-2 months. Bitcoin just claimed 3.0 “.

Large-scale transactions have been trickling into the Bitcoin network. For example, transactions worth at least $ 100,000 have seen exponential growth.

Institutional investments have played a pivotal role in Bitcoin’s journey towards record prices. For example, movements of large amounts of money allowed the leading cryptocurrency to hit the record price of $ 64.8K.

Some of the corporate giants leading the institutional investment race include leading US business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. This company committed $ 242.9 million to buy a new batch of Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 114,042 BTC.

With increasing institutional investments and whale activities, it remains to be seen whether this will drive a new ATH price.

Image Source: Shutterstock