The new governor of Michoacán shows the luxurious house where his predecessors resided, which includes an armored room with a secret exit

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 17:00 GMT

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said that the property, which he described as “one of the symbols of abuse,” will become “Casa Michoacán” and will be “a space open to culture.”

The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who took office on October 1, has exposed to the public the Government House, a luxurious home where his predecessors resided and in which he has indicated that he will not live.

The residence, which Ramírez described as ‘bunker’It is located south of the city of Morelia, the capital of Michoacán, and was built in 1988. Since then it has been inhabited by 10 former governors, the last of them Silvano Aureoles (2015-2021).

Last Friday, Ramírez published a video on his Twitter account, in which he shows a secret exit from the main room of the house. “Look at the main room of the government house, as I told you, I will not live in this bunker,” he wrote.

In the video you can see that the access to the secret passage is hidden behind a wooden entertainment center. Once it is activated, it opens and gives way to some stairs, through which you descend towards a door that leads to a basketball court.

At the beginning of November, Ramírez opened the doors of the house to the press. It was known that, in addition to the secret exit, the main room was armored, with bulletproof glass and reinforced walls, Mi Morelia reviewed.

These shielding works, as well as the passageway, according to current authorities, were done during the previous administration of Aureoles.

Inside the screened area there is a spa, with whirlpool tubs and the dressing room. The house also has three heliports, two swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, a room for private events, a gym area and a dozen bathrooms, among others.

Ramírez Bedolla reported that he decided not to live in this house. “This is one of the symbols of abuse, of the luxuries, of the frivolity of the rulers. That ended. We come to serve the people of Michoacán and not to use them, “he said.

Now, the governor said, the property will become “Casa Michoacán” and will be “a space open to culture” for Michoacanos.

“It is not a bunker”

After the diffusion in the media, former governor Aureoles said that this house “is not a bunker”, but rather “it is the Government House in which other governors of Michoacán have lived.”

He also commented that he did not make “not a single arrangement” in the years he was living there: “Nothing that is in that house was built in my administration.”

It is not a bunker, it is the government house in which other governors of Michoacán have lived. I did not make a single arrangement in the three years that I was living there. Nothing in that house was built in my administration. – Silvano Aureoles (@Silvano_A) November 11, 2021

However, a government contract for 2020, to which Aristegui Noticias had access, reflects a payment of 12 million pesos (approximately $ 570,000) to a construction company for “expansion, improvement, rehabilitation and equipment for sports facilities, recreational facilities and customer service. public, heliport at Government House, in the town of Morelia “.