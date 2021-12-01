The Mexican ‘youtuber’ ‘YosStop’ is released from prison after reaching an agreement with the victim who denounced her for child pornography

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:35 GMT

After leaving the Santa Martha Acatitla prison, Yoselinne Hoffman said she was happy to have been granted parole and thanked those who have supported her during the process.

The Mexican ‘youtuber’ Yoselinne Hoffman left the Santa Martha Acatitla prison in Mexico City on Tuesday night, after obtaining a 3-year conditional suspension of the criminal proceedings against her, reaching a reparatory agreement with Ainara. S ‘, victim of sexual assault contained in a video that’ YosStop ‘echoed in one of its broadcasts, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to the authorities, in “adherence to the principle of restorative justice”, a social representative of the Public Ministry requested “the reclassification of the crime of child pornography”, with which it was originally charged, “for discrimination”, which allowed the parties involved establish an agreement, and the eventual release of Hoffman.

As part of the arrangement, the ‘youtuber’ promised to deliver an economic repair and various material goods; in addition to not contacting and offering a public apology to the victim. Similarly, you will not be able to “express yourself in a denigrating, insulting and humiliating way towards any person”, you must donate 5% of your income to associations, as well as publish a monthly video with content alluding to training on the subject of victims that you it was imposed to receive.

After leaving the prison, ‘YosStop’ told the media that she was very happy to have regained her freedom, and thanked those who have supported her during the process. So far, the ‘influencer’ has not commented on his situation, nor has he given more details of the agreement.

Hoffman was arrested last June, accused of the crime of child pornography, after she received, stored and reproduced during a broadcast the recording of the group rape against Ainara ‘S’, which occurred in 2018, when the victim was 16 years old. During the episode, the defendant showed the screen of her phone with the images of the abuse, uttered serious insults against the victim and accused her of wanting to attract attention. The arrest of the ‘influencer’ came months after Suárez filed a complaint against the four attackers, as well as against a friend to whom they sent the video and against Yoseline Hoffman.