The Iranian Army launches a mobile video game in which George Floyd has to be saved from the US Police.

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 08:40 GMT

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have presented a mobile video game called ‘Saving Freedom’, which aims to prevent African-American George Floyd from losing his life at the hands of the US police, as happened on May 25, 2020. Middle East Eye reported Thursday.



In September 2020, during an event dedicated to the production of digital content, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi – a high-ranking IRGC commander – announced a contest to create this video game, arguing that it could have global influence.

Iran’s Basij has unveiled a new mobile video game about saving George Floyd from being murdered by police. The game, entitled “Save the Freedom”, will supposedly contain 30 levels that gradually increase in difficulty, with variables such as enemy waves and weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/0XtT7eAnaK – Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) November 24, 2021

“Today the only place left for the US to turn its defeats into victories is the Internet,” Naghdi explained. “The Mossad, the CIA and the intelligence services are behind these psychological games, not the people,” he added.

In this sense, he indicated that the citizens of the North American country shout “death to the United States.” and burn the flag of their nation. “The politics internal and external from the US have failed. The population is becoming increasingly polarized in that country, “he said.

The new video game has been developed by members of the Basij’s information technology (IT) department, a paramilitary force made up of volunteers and subordinate to the IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Army.

Players of ‘Saving Freedom’ will have to overcome 30 levels, in which the difficulty will gradually increase as they enter scenarios with different climates and types of attack.

Owj Arts and Media Organization, believed to be IRGC funded, has invested considerable amounts of money in the development of video games and software. For its part, the Computer and Video Games Foundation of Iran, which operates under the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Orientation of the Persian country, It has forbidden on Iran will American-made video games.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was killed by a police officer during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking a series of protests across the country against racism and police brutality.

