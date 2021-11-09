The head of Financial Intelligence of Mexico resigns amid a scandal after his ostentatious wedding in Guatemala

Posted: 9 Nov 2021 12:53 GMT

The controversy occurred after an official was pointed out by the press of trying to illegally enter $ 25,000 into Guatemala, where the link was held, attended by some 300 people.

The head of Mexico’s state Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), Santiago Nieto, resigned after a scandal was uncovered as a result of his ostentatious wedding with INE electoral counselor Carla Humphrey, held last weekend. week in Guatemala.

Nieto wrote on the Twitter account that “before the project could be affected, for criticism derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event, “he preferred to leave the body attached to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Before the project could be affected, due to the criticisms derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event, I preferred to present my resignation as head of the #UIF. My loyalty is with the President @lopezobrador_. My love to @C_Humphrey_J. – Santiago Nieto (@SNietoCastillo) November 9, 2021

Following this announcement, the Mexican government announced in a trill that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, approved the appointment of Pablo Gomez Alvarez as the new holder the FIU.

The controversial celebration

Nieto and Humphrey’s wedding took place last weekend at the luxurious Hotel Santo Domingo de Antigua, in Guatemala. The event was attended by some 300 guests, including prominent figures from the business and political world.

The couple tried to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight, but the rumor – from a journalist – that the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Paola Félix, who had been arrested upon arrival in Guatemala City on a private plane for traveling with $ 25,000 in undeclared cash, set off the controversy.

This version was denied by Felix, which also shared a press article stating that the aircraft had been rented by the president of the newspaper El Universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, who supposedly was the owner of the money that he would take to the United States to cover medical expenses, and that a misunderstanding had occurred with the Guatemalan customs authorities. Despite this, he submitted his resignation.

However, in a government that promotes austerity among its officials, the wedding caused unrest, and on Monday López Obrador called it “scandalous affair” what happened. “Before, nothing was known, there was a lot of ostentation, a lot of waste, but everything was silenced. Not now, so we must recommend that public servants act with moderation, with austerity,” said López Obrador.