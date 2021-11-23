“The greatest faker in Latin America speaks”: Caracas responds to Iván Duque’s criticism of the regional elections in Venezuela

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 22:09 GMT

“Mr. Patraña, occupy the little time that you have left in Nariño to attend to the multiple problems that afflict the Colombian people,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia.

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, on Tuesday called the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, as “the greatest fraud” in the region and urged him to pay attention to the “multiple problems” of his country, instead of giving an opinion. on the internal affairs of Venezuelans.

“The greatest faker in Latin America speaks, whose legacy is betrayal to the peace accords and the murder of hundreds of social leaders, “Plasencia wrote in response to a statement by Duque, in which he pointed out that the regional elections held last weekend in Venezuela were” a chronicle of an announced fraud. ” .

“Mr. Bum, take up the little time you have left in [la Casa de] Nariño to the attention of the multiple problems that afflict the Colombian people, “added the Venezuelan Foreign Minister.

In statements to local media, Duque assured that the Venezuelan election had been “manipulated” and that “the only viable way” was for a presidential vote to be given “credible with meticulous supervision by the international community.”

“It is a chronicle of an announced fraud. Once again the same thing happens, an election manipulated by a regime that controls absolutely everything, that keeps everything, that has control of the judiciary, that they have control of the electoral power, that ended private initiative and once again continues capturing regional power is a sham, a hoax, “he said.

Duque’s words come a day after the US set a position on the Venezuelan elections, in which Chavismo won the vast majority of governorships and mayors from the country. According to Washington, the electoral results do not reflect “the will of the people,” while Caracas describes the democratic day as a great defeat for “US imperialism and its allies.”