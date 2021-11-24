The Government of Mexico spied on three women who denounced negligence in the investigation of the massacre of 196 people in 2011

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 19:57 GMT

The defunct Attorney General’s Office (PGR) tapped the telephones of journalist Marcela Turati, lawyer Ana Lorena Delgadillo and anthropologist Mercedes Doretti.

Instead of punishing those responsible for the massacre of 196 people that occurred in northeastern Mexico in 2011, the defunct Attorney General’s Office (PGR) opened an investigation for organized crime and spied on a well-known journalist who investigated the case. , as well as a lawyer and an anthropologist who accompany victims of violence in the region, according to an investigation published by The Washington Post.

More than ten years after this massacre, there are no sentences in the case, but thanks to the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ordered the Government to disseminate a public version of the file, it was learned that the defunct PGR intervened the telephones of the award-winning journalist Marcela turati; from the director of the Foundation for Justice and the Democratic State of Law (FJEDD), the lawyer Ana Lorena Delgadillo; and the director of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) for Central and North America, the anthropologist Mercedes doretti.

Officials of the defunct PGR – today the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) – ordered the telephone companies to provide them with the logs of all calls and texts initiated or received by Turati, Delgadillo and Doretti, as well as information on their locations during each of the conversations.

“In 24 hours they had information about where we were, who we were talking to. In this country it is more dangerous to investigate a crime than to commit it,” said Turati this Wednesday during a prison conference held at the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh ).

“I have learned that to know the truth you have to prepare because it hurts and can kill. Those massacres were especially brutal, as they have all been. The investigations have always led us to the same place, which is the Organized Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office. “pic.twitter.com/HbMt4gRYV9 – adondevanlosdesaparecidos.org (@DesaparecerEnMx) November 24, 2021

“They ended up investigating us”

In 2015, Turati published a report on the failures of the PGR to properly record the bodies of the 196 victims found in 48 clandestine graves located in the municipality of San Fernando, in the state of Tamaulipas. The journalist also exhibited that the Attorney General’s Office was negligent in notifying the families of disappeared persons about key aspects of the corpses.

In the case of Delgadillo, the EEAF has accompanied the families of migrants who face government opacity in the identification and repatriation of the bodies of the victims. The lawyer declared to the aforementioned US media that the Mexican authorities questioned her work on behalf of the families, because “they don’t want these victims to be represented by anyone. “

Meanwhile, Doretti emphasized that the experts and investigators with whom the EAAF worked to identify the victims were the ones who in the end “they ended up investigating us. ”

“Crimes are not investigated”

In the conference held at the Prodh Center, relatives of disappeared persons expressed their rejection of the investigation against Turati, Delgadillo and Doretti.

“I have seen the work that the three of them have done, I cannot believe that in such a short time they have investigated the three of them, our defenders, and crimes are not investigated in years“, they denounced.

The Foundation for Justice and the Democratic State of Law questioned that the PGR, through the Specialized Investigation Deputy Attorney General’s Office, included the three women in the same investigation that was opened against members of Los Zetas for the San Fernando massacre.

“This same unit that got into the communications of Marcela, Ana Lorena and Mercedes and presented them as alleged perpetrators of organized crime, is the same unit that tortured, manipulated evidence and diverted the investigation of the Ayotzinapa case,” said the FJEED.