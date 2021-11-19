The Government of Brazil rejects that the Prosecutor’s Office considers the murder of an indigenous person cultural after being accused of witchcraft

Posted: 19 Nov 2021 16:14 GMT

In 2015, the mother of a 16-year-old indigenous youth reported that her son had been killed as part of a ritual in a Munduruku village in Itaituba, in the state of Pará.

Six years later, the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office has decided to archive the case considering it “a traditional ritual” of that ethnic group, which has provoked the government’s rejection.

The Second Chamber of Coordination and Review of the Federal Public Ministry explained in a note that the teenager was shot by two indigenous people in his own home, dragged into a river 10 kilometers away, dismembered and extracted his liver and heart. The rest of the body was tied to a rope and thrown into the water.

Days before, the victim was accused of causing the drowning of another young man through witchcraft practices. According to the note, “black magic is the only conduct punishable by death penalty“for the munduruku.

Finally, the Prosecutor’s Office, which described the situation as “quite complex”, considered what happened as “a ritual typical of the indigenous people, which is part of the historic formation of new villages.”

“The indigenous, according to their uses and customs, apply sanctions to those who violate the norms of coexistence established by the group to which they belong, observing certain peculiarities derived from their way of life, traditions and beliefs,” he said.

He also considered that any judicial process would constitute “an undesirable offense to the cultural means of application of justice in the community.”

Repudiation

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights criticized the decision and believes that despite the recognition of the social organization, customs, languages, beliefs and traditions of indigenous peoples, the Constitution establishes “the dignity of the person” and guarantees “to all Brazilians and foreigners the inviolability of the right to life.”

The portfolio, directed by the evangelical Damares Alves, recalls that the Constitution is “expressly prohibited” the death penalty “except in cases of declared war.”

“Brazil recognizes life as a supreme good and must be protected for all, without distinction of any kind, even with regard to cultural issues (…) collusion with the aforementioned inhuman practice represents a true devaluation of life indigenous “, he concludes.