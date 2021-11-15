The Government of Alberto Fernández loses the legislative elections in Argentina

Posted: 15 Nov 2021 00:09 GMT

Peronism puts its leadership in Congress at stake, as the country tries to recover from the pandemic in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

The Government of Alberto Fernández is losing in Argentina’s mid-term vote with 32% of the votes against 42% of the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio, with more than 80% of the polls scrutinized by 9:00 p.m. ( local time). In this way, the bloc related to former President Mauricio Macri improves its position in Congress and the ruling party will have to generate greater consensus with the different benches in order to legislate.

Although it is true that a defeat of Peronism was already taken for granted in this instance, before the result was known in the campaign center of the Frente de Todos some leaders hoped to reduce the distance with the opposition: “To shorten the difference, it would already be a triumph, “deputy Hugo Yasky told this medium. Likewise, in some important jurisdictions, such as the Province of Buenos Aires -the most populated in the country-, the scenario was matched: the triumph of the opposition, for now, is only one point.

The importance of this vote

In these elections, the ruling party puts its leadership in Congress at stake for the second tranche of administration. Although it is true that in the Chamber of Deputies the Frente de Todos today has almost half of the seats and is already obliged to negotiate to vote laws, in the Senate it has most of the seats and if it obtains a bad result, could lose its dominant position.

The formation of the new Legislative Branch will be key to the measures that the Government of Alberto Fernández plans to apply for the second tranche of his term. In fact, it is very possible that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires Argentina to have the consensus of the congressmen to renegotiate the payment of the debt for almost $ 45 billion. This, added to the fact that the annual budgets need the endorsement of the legislators.

Meanwhile, the South American country faces a difficult economic and social context, while Peronism promises a strong reactivation of activity. The latest official data marks a 40.6% poverty, aggravated by the pandemic and the constant devaluation of the national currency. Is that, the structural problems that Fernández received when he assumed as head of state after Mauricio Macri’s four years in power, worsened due to the health emergency.

Faced with this, the current administration has received a hard blow in the primary elections, when he obtained 31% of the votes against 40% of Juntos por el Cambio, akin to former President Macri. The result meant an abrupt drop in the popularity of the Government, which had achieved the Presidency in 2019 with 48% of the votes in favor. In addition, the September vote triggered a political crisis which concluded with the renewal of half of the Cabinet, after harsh criticism from the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

With this framework, midterm elections usually serve to determine whether the public approves or rejects the current administration. After the last bad electoral record, and the sharp increase in public spending to appease social unrest, Fernández seeks to shorten the distance that the opposition obtained in the September vote.

More information shortly.