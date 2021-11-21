The FBI reactivates the search for Jimmy Hoffa after new leads, 46 years after his mysterious disappearance

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 00:01 GMT

The FBI has reactivated the search for the remains of the American trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa, whose disappearance more than four decades ago remains a mystery. Last month, authorities surveyed a plot of land near a former New Jersey landfill, where it is suspected that the former head of the International Brotherhood of Truckers (IBT) may have been buried.

“FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the inspection and that data is currently being analyzed,” spokeswoman Mara Schneider told The New York Times on Thursday, without giving further details or naming Hoffa.

This latest research is based on claims by Frank Cappola, a landfill worker who claimed that his father confessed that strangers in a limousine had ordered him to put the activist’s body in a steel drum and bury him. In a 2019 affidavit, Cappola recounted that his father dug a hole with an excavator in a desolate field outside the dump and dumped it there along with other barrels. He claimed to know the “exact location” and be willing to reveal it to law enforcement.

Cappola passed away last year, but left everything he knew in the hands of the journalist Dan Moldea, author of several books on the disappearance of Hoffa, who made this information public in a detailed article. The FBI contacted him in September 2020 and finally obtained a search warrant to visit the aforementioned industrial area. Moldea thinks the New Jersey location is “100% credible”, which is further reinforced by records showing that the FBI received clues, immediately after his disappearance, that he had been buried in a Newark landfill.

Hoffa became a major US trade union figure and was IBT president general between 1957 and 1971. He became involved with the mob and was last seen in 1975, when he was supposed to meet with renowned figures of that field in a suburban Detroit restaurant (Michigan). His search has included testimonies from union leaders, members of organized crime, and various excavations. He was declared legally dead in 1982.

One of the many hypotheses, which has become an urban myth, points out that his body was buried in the foundations of the old Giants Stadium in New Jersey, which was under construction at the time. Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film ‘The Irishman’ posed a fictional version of what may have happened, in which Hoffa is shot dead by his friend Frank Sheeran and later cremated.

