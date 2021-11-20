The failure of ‘GTA – the Trilogy’: users flood the networks with images of crazy errors from the games and Rockstar apologizes

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 11:14 GMT

The trilogy became the worst rated game of 2021, according to Metacritic users.

Rockstar Games released a statement on its website Friday apologizing for the numerous glitches that players have documented in the recent release ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition’.

“Updated versions of these classics were released in a state that does not meet our quality standards or those of our fans,” the statement reads. “We plan to fix all their technical problems and improve each game. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality they deserve,” he adds.

After the launch of this installment on November 11, hundreds of users on social networks have exposed the various programming errors and graphic deficiencies they have encountered, while venturing through the remastered versions of ‘Grand Theft Auto III’, ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’

What is happening with the GTA Trilogy is SHAME. Right now you cannot download or PLAY any GTA. They have disappeared from the Rockstar launcher. In 30 minutes we talked about all this, and we passed Vice City, as I said. What a disappointment😔https: //t.co/nVcg2NUy0Kpic.twitter.com/vF6a3WdWei – IlloJuan (@LMDShow) November 13, 2021

Not surprisingly, fans around the world are quite upset. Rockstar has been inundated with refund requests as the company desperately struggles to fix the three games that are not working. The trilogy became the worst rated game of 2021, according to Metacritic users.

The firm has commented that they are aware that many players would like to own the classic versions of the three titles, which were withdrawn from digital stores after the announcement of the trilogy, and for this reason they will re-launch them on PC as a package that can be purchased at the Rockstar Store. Although they have not detailed a date, they assure that they will arrive very soon and that everyone who purchases ‘GTA: The Trilogy’ for PC in said store before June 30, 2022 will receive the classic versions completely free of charge in their library.