The European Justice refuses to return immunity to Puigdemont and clarifies that the euro arrest warrant is suspended

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 11:28 GMT

The General Court of the European Union alleges that the euro order will not be executed until a preliminary ruling raised by Pablo Llarena, the Spanish judge who issued the arrest and extradition order, is resolved.

The General Court of the European Union (TGUE) has rejected this Friday to return parliamentary immunity to the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, who is currently a MEP, a measure requested by the Catalan politician after being detained in Sardinia, Italy, on 23 February. September.

The court argues that “the executing judicial authorities have no intention of executing the European arrest warrants directed against the deputies before the Court of Justice rules on this petition “, in reference to the euro order issued by the judge of the Supreme Court of Spain, Pablo Llarena, for the arrest and extradition of Puigdemont to be tried by the separatist process Catalan that took place in 2017, when he was president of the region.

Thus, the vice president of the TGUE, the Greek Savvas Papasavvas, concludes that it is not necessary to restore immunity since “do not run the risk of being handed over to the Spanish authorities in this phase. “The resolution also affects Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, currently also MEPs, who were councilors in the Puigdemont Executive and have Euro-orders issued against them by Llarena.

The vice-president of the TGUE explains that the euroordres “are not executable” because they are “suspended” and that this one suspended “is binding.” Per imperatiu legal. És senzill d’entendre. https://t.co/7VOzPcUShb – Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) November 26, 2021

Thus, the Euroorders will remain in abeyance until a preliminary ruling presented by Llarena himself is resolved.

The former Catalan president was arrested at Alghero airport, on the island of Sardinia, in compliance with the euro order. However, they released him without precautionary measures on understanding that he was on hold. That event led to Puigdemont’s request for precautionary measures, which included the return of parliamentary immunity, to avoid being detained again.

A long battle in the courts

Carles Puigdemont has been in a legal battle for four years, since the illegal referendum for the self-determination of Catalonia was held on October 1, 2017 and subsequently declared independence unilaterally.

After the launching of a judicial process, Puigdemont left Spain to evade the action of justice. In this time, three Euro-orders have been activated against him and the politician’s main workhorse has been his parliamentary immunity after having won a seat in the European Parliament.

His immunity was withdrawn in March of this year by the European Parliament and returned in June by the TGUE, to be finally withdrawn again by this court just a month and a half later.

