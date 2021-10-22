The era of Bitcoin ETFs has arrived after a decade of delays

As Bitcoin reaches new horizons, I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your readers. Whether you are a long-term owner who has been through this experience with me for the past two years or a new subscriber, I am sure you will continue to find something of value in the following paragraphs. Thanks again. Your support is really appreciated.

$ 67,000 for one Bitcoin

Last week posted the highest weekly close in history, which has disproved bearish narratives that have been calling for fresh lows from the low of around $ 29,000. Bitcoin is up 120% since then. Today, Bitcoin just hit $ 67,000. If this projection comes true, then crypto could finally consolidate around these levels, which could provide a window of opportunity for altcoins to catch up.

In particular, the ProShares futures-based ETF launch was a success and did not end up being a ‘news sale’ event. Still, I think any significant pullback is a buying opportunity.

The interest levels to bid a pullback are $ 55,800 and 56,800, respectively, at the time of this writing. The larger the parable, the higher the minimum price where buyers will appear. This area offers enough confluence for investors to position themselves for new highs, although there is no guarantee that prices will decline anytime soon.

In terms of long-term spot profit taking, my opinion is that the market cycle will be above $ 100,000 for bitcoin; the rest is just noise. However, leveraged positions are another matter, as funding fees, open interest, and other metrics must be taken into account.

On key exchanges, funding rates are still tolerable (<0.20%) compared to the last time BTC / USD exchanged hands at these prices. No blatant red flags for now.

At the same time, open interest is taking off, meaning that market participants are increasing exposure at a rapid rate, no doubt emboldened by the first launch of Bitcoin ETFs. However, unlike when funding rates rise, these participants execute limit orders rather than market orders on average, suggesting a more moderate approach (for now). This is good and suggests that many, like Peter Schiff, are still in disbelief.

Open interest has soared to $ 25.86 billion, according to Bybt data, up from $ 27.4 billion in April. In the event that another cascade of liquidation finally occurs in the market (very likely), the currency margin contracts (secured by crypto rather than stablecoins) will be removed first and are a welcome sign to continue higher. The riskiest operations are the first ones to be carried out.

As we’ve often discussed, the altcoin season will most likely return once BTC / USD forms a trading range. BTC.D at or around 50% is an area to anticipate higher capital turnover (this signal is inversely correlated with ETH / BTC). As discussed on Twitter, the initial signal is usually a bottom formation on the ETH / BTC chart. Support areas indicated here.

Take these levels and this analysis with a grain of salt, and keep in mind that no one can predict the future. You are personally responsible for your decisions, and if you cannot accept it, you should not be in the capital markets. Many altcoins will go to zero on a long enough time horizon and what was true yesterday is not necessarily true today. Still, we will navigate these waters to the best of our ability and push our dopamine levels to all-time highs if the market so desires.

Joking aside, it’s worth noting that this scenario is possible for two reasons: (1) technology, and (2) the reckless policies of the Federal Reserve. Today, everyone has access to the same moral dangers that altered the prices of all markets in the first place. This is why owning Bitcoin (and Litecoin, in my opinion) is so paramount. These cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin more than Litecoin due to mass adoption, are anchors of absolute scarcity that do not change.

That is courage.

See you later.

ps This is my opinion. You can have your own opinion.

