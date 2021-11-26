The director of the Dominican Police apologizes after the controversy for stating that he would be “very careful” to recruit children of single mothers

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 22:01 GMT

Major General Eduardo Alberto Then was harshly questioned after the statements and pointed out that it was an “inappropriate expression.”

The director of the National Police of the Dominican Republic, Eduardo Alberto Then, expressed his “sincere apologies” this Friday, after strong criticism was unleashed against him for having said that the institution would be “very careful” when recruiting applicants who are children of single mothers.

The major general of the police institution stated this morning that the people “without a living father and mother, let them be there with them”, did not have an adequate education, which generated reactions from political referents and users of social networks, who asked for his resignation due to the “macho” statements, in the middle of a process of reform of the force.

“We are not going to accept much of the police or the recruitment of men and women from single mothers, that is, we are going to be very careful about that, because those single mothers, who are not to blame, which is perhaps due to inequality. they have suffered, they have to go to work to support their children and they have to leave them alone, “he said in statements to radio Z101.

And he added that “education begins with the family, the family is very run down“.

Immediately, the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, came out to question his statements, citing article 39 of the Constitution of the Republic: “It should not be lost sight of the fact that the State opportunities should be promoted without discrimination by social or personal condition “.

In line, the former vice president and presidential candidate Margarita Cedeño considered it unfair to disqualify single mothers, whom she described What “an example of perseverance and resilience”. In addition, he repudiated the act of discriminating against his children, “most of them with great talent and honesty”, many of whom “have held high public and private positions.”

The controversy also moved to social networks, where many users expressed their rejection of the alleged restrictions on applicants of single mothers. They even asked for the resignation of the general director of the Police.

One day after the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the director of the Dominican National Police makes public the discriminatory and misogyny way in which public institutions are handled. He must apologize and resign. https://t.co/pygfyO5nj9pic.twitter.com/0DMVhLWAlk – Melanie Camarena (@melaniecamaren) November 26, 2021

The statement of the Director of the National Police against single mothers is a sign of machismo. The evidence shows that the sons and daughters of single mothers have higher educational levels and less criminal behavior. – Sergia Galvan (@sergiagalvan) November 26, 2021

After the controversy, the National Police issued a video statement, in which the highest authority offers its apologies and retracts.

“I express my sincere apologies for an inappropriate expression, while giving the assurances that to join our police the children of single mothers do not have any type of restrictions, in accordance with institutional regulations and in compliance with the Constitution of the Republic, “said Then.

#Comunicado 📹 Director General of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, assures that there will be NO restrictions for children of single mothers to enter the National Police. pic.twitter.com/PwZA4q4YBO – Dominican Republic National Police (@PoliciaRD) November 26, 2021

“At no time,” he continued, “was there an intention in my response to the radio program ‘El Gobierno de la Mañana’ to denigrate the image and sacrifice of the Dominican mothers responsible for the upbringing and training of their children. Quite the contrary. I have always said that they are heroines who deserve all the support and the support of our society. ”