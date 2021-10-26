The DEA could be investigating the funds blocked by Binance in Colombia

At least 30 Colombian users of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance have denounced the blocking of their funds for weeks. Recently, they were instructed from support to contact the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The case was reported by . last week. In colombia, at least 20 users reported and complained to the company —One of the most important in the world in its field — that could not access its funds. Some of them spoke of “life savings”, so the situation was desperate.

At that time, Binance displayed a message that claimed that Dutch police sources were investigating the origin of the stored funds. These, in principle, could be linked to criminal activities by their previous holders, who transferred them to their Colombian peers through cryptocurrency purchase and sale operations on the exchange.

Now, the surprise for many was that, as the days went by, messages began to appear linking the investigation to the DEA, as well as to another US agency: the ATF or Bureau against Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The users affected by the blockade, which today would already be more than 50 as confirmed by this medium, they have a Telegram group in which they organize to take joint measures. They are already in contact with lawyers and even legal consultants in the United States to learn more about their case, to know if there is indeed an open investigation on North American soil and, mainly, to defend themselves to regain access to the funds.

One of the messages received by a user and shared in the aforementioned group states that Binance “cannot give more information” at the moment and that please contact the DEA. In fact, it also indicates a case number, the name of the officer in charge at the Denver branch and even the alleged phone number of the agent.

In the application support, Binance indicates to consult with the DEA to know more about the research.

. consulted with the DEA and with the agent in charge of the corresponding division to learn more about their incidence in the case, but they refused to comment on the matter.

Previously, one of the blocked users contacted Belastingdienst, a Dutch government agency in charge of tax and fiscal affairs, by mail and through social networks. Despite the lack of response via email, he was lucky on Instagram. In the message you can see above, this person is instructed to contact you by phone or email. This lack of information is what worries this group of Colombians who want to recover their cryptocurrencies.

What the laws say about blocking Binance

Consulted by . on the subject, the Colombian lawyer Camilo Suárez Venegas assured that it is possible that authorities from other countries investigate funds that reached the hands of Colombian traders.

However, this specialist points out, These foreign entities do not have the power to instruct Binance Colombia to freeze the funds of its users. Although it is a company with operations throughout the world, its activities in Colombia can only be intervened by Colombian authorities, explained the lawyer consulted in this medium.