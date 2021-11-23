The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approves equal marriage

Posted: 23 Nov 2021 17:38 GMT

With 101 votes in favor and 30 against, the bill will go through a final process next week in the Senate.

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday with 101 votes in favor, 30 against and two abstentions, marriage between persons of the same sex, which left the new and progressive norm one step away from becoming law, since it only the final endorsement of the Senate is lacking.

As the initiative was promoted by President Sebastián Piñera, the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Lorena Recabarren, participated in the parliamentary debate.

“From the Executive we want to invite this honorable chamber to approve this bill and to continue its processing for its prompt promulgation and publication. This position stems from our deep conviction that this initiative is in accordance with human rights standards“, he claimed.

APPROVED: By 101 votes in favor, 30 against and 2 abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approves equal marriage. Centuries of injustice against family diversity, they are being left behind 💪🏳️‍⚧️🌈 pic.twitter.com/4ouAFZUo6m – Movilh Chile (@Movilh) November 23, 2021

The original project was sent to Congress in 2017 by the Government of the then president Michelle Bachelet, but the debate only advanced last June, when Piñera announced during the presentation of his last Public Account (equivalent to a Government report) that he would support this right.

The decision was surprising, since the issue was not on the public agenda, in addition to the fact that, as a leader of the right, Piñera had never supported equal marriage, a right that is part of the agenda of progressive movements.

At that time, the president warned that the value of freedom should be deepened, including that of loving and forming a family with the loved one.

“And also the value of the dignity of all relationships of love and affection between two people. I think that the time has come to guarantee that freedom and that dignity to all people. I think the time has come for equal marriage in our country “, said.

In June, the initiative was approved in the Senate with a large majority of 28 votes in favor and 14 against, and then it continued its parliamentary process in the Deputies, where this Tuesday it was again overwhelmingly endorsed by the parliamentarians.

Now only the third and last stage of the process remains, since some articles were modified during their passage by Deputies, and those changes must be reviewed, discussed and, where appropriate, approved by the Senate.