The buildup of publicly traded Bitcoin miners increases sharply

As Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $ 55K level for the first time since May, publicly traded miners have been charging because they have been in an accumulation stage.

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor said:

“In September, Riot Blockchain mined 406 BTC, did not sell any of its production, and ended the month with 3,534 BTC on its balance sheet. Publicly traded Bitcoin miners don’t sell BTC; are piling up. The game has changed. “

Riot Blockchain is a Bitcoin mining and hosting company listed on Nasdaq.

Overall, BTC miners have been racking up more stakes, as supported by market analyst Will Clemente.

“After a few weeks of selling, the Bitcoin miners have started to accumulate again.”

Meanwhile, institutional investors continue to show their confidence in Bitcoin based on their holdings. Bitcoin in the treasuries of public companies reportedly recently surpassed 200,000 BTC.

Long-term holders own the largest Bitcoin sovereign offering

According to a network analyst under the pseudonym TXMC:

“Long-term holders of Bitcoin now own the highest percentage of sovereign supply in history: 80.9%. The sovereign supply is the total supply that is not in the exchanges. “

The supply of BTC on exchanges has plummeted because it recently hit a 28-month low. Hence, a holding culture was introduced, given that Bitcoin is transferred to digital wallets and cold storage for future purposes.

Meanwhile, short-term holders are buying BTC break-even, and this is causing a price rally. TXMC explained:

“When short-term holders recover from losses and start buying coins at breakeven, shown here as a bounce off the black line, it is often the prelude to a price rally. The paper hands are thrown away and new buyers get what they perceive as a value price. “

The long-term impact of the fork offering hit a record earlier this month, suggesting that the price of Bitcoin could surge in the coming months.

Image Source: Shutterstock