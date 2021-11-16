The Bolivian Senate unanimously approves the repeal of the money laundering law after nine days of opposition protests

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 20:41 GMT

The initiative received in general 34 votes in favor, although it remains to be treated in detail. Despite this determination, the detractors of the MAS call to sustain the blockades and permanent mobilization.

The Bolivian Senate repealed this Tuesday unanimously (34 votes) the Law of National Strategy to Combat the Legitimization of Illicit Profits and Financing of Terrorism, nine days after the national strike began to repudiate the regulations, which had been approved in August by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly.

The repeal of the call ‘mother law’ it had just been voted by the Chamber of Deputies in the early morning, and only the approval of the senators remained. The initial debate lasted longer than expected because in the text the ruling party alluded to the coup of 2019, stating that it is again trying to “depose a government elected at the polls with more than 55%.” In fact, the fourth paragraph of the law had to be eliminated: “Individual unscrupulous persons they misinformed the population, generating anxiety and concern in it, “he said.

The annulment of the norm was promoted by the Government after registering several days of protests, riots, arrests, dozens of injuries and a deceased peasant in the context of incidents.

According to the Executive, the original legislation sought tackle illegal money movements of the richest sectors, however, his detractors affirmed that he intended to control the workers, in a country with a lot of informality in the economy. They also repudiated that the application of the rule could be modified with presidential decrees.

“That there is not the slightest pretext to continue paralyzing”

The demonstrations were driven by the civic committees and they had union participation in different parts of the country, while the president, Luis Arce, accused the opposition of misrepresenting the meaning of the law.

At the time of announcing that the law would be repealed, the president said: “Listening to the demands of the Bolivian people, listening to sector demands, we have made the decision to repeal Law 1,386 in order to smooth the way so that there is not the slightest pretext to continue mourning, to continue mistreating, to continue paralyzing our economy. “

After announcing the government decision, union leaders, such as Francisco Figueroa, representative of street vendors and small merchants, said they are withdrawing from the strike. Nevertheless, from the civic committees they support the protest —With epicenters in Santa Cruz and Potosí—, and they call to maintain the mobilization: “The blockades have to continue to intensify, we are used to the government’s lies,” said Rómulo Calvo, president of the Santa Cruz Civic Committee in recent days.

#Now After learning of the ABROGATION of law 1386, Rómulo Calvo affirms that the UNLOCK CONTINUES and that tomorrow they will meet with other sectors to redirect their requests. This means that the objective was never the law, but to TUMB the government. pic.twitter.com/dyos43hhJH – Nico Flores (@niquitodo) November 14, 2021

Faced with this, leaders related to the ruling party presented a lawsuit against Calvo invoking the crimes of “sedition, public instigation to commit a crime, attack against freedom of work and claim the rights of the people.”

🔴 # LAST | They file a complaint against the president of the Civic Committee for #SantaCruz, Rómulo Calvo, for the alleged commission of the crimes of sedition, public instigation to commit a crime, attack against the freedom of work and attribute the rights of the people. pic.twitter.com/bPjhcsPmLe – Now El Pueblo Newspaper (@ahora_elpueblo) November 16, 2021

Some merchant claims against civic, given the impossibility of working.

A Wednesday of more mobilizations

Among the instigators of the force measures are also the mayor of La Paz, Iván Arias Durán, and that of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, who already had a leading role in the 2019 coup.

In the capital, its governor said that, after the last Assembly of La Paceñidad, it is called to “carry out a giant march of all sectors “this Wednesday at 4 pm (local time). The reason is to repudiate” political persecution, “he said.

– Carry out a giant march of all sectors of La Paz next Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – Declare a permanent state of emergency – Demand, stop political persecution and respect due process. pic.twitter.com/BkNUqx2jl4 – Iván Arias Durán (BLACK) (@ivanariasduran) November 15, 2021

For its part, the Government of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) maintains that everything is part of a new coup attempt, wanting to repeat the scenario of tension prior to the overthrow of Evo Morales.

