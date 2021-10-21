the best game to earn money in Solana.

In our ‘Play to Win’ game system, you are rewarded based on your efforts and skills. The battles you participate in revolve around a matchmaking system that connects you with opponents of a similar skill level. SolChicks can participate in PvP and earn SolCoin rewards in the game after the match once they reach level 15 of Fledgling. You can also use a variety of unique items, equipment, and consumables to take your level of play to the next level.

SolChicks are highly customizable based on the primary and secondary stats your character possesses. These stats are crucial because they determine your SolChick’s health and damage, as well as its power levels. Statistics can be improved through NFT attributes / items, which can be bought and sold. Once you have leveled up your SolChick to a certain Progression level, you will be able to unlock classes and, at a higher Endgame level, enter the Masteries to further increase your power levels. These customizations are designed to give players a fun and unique experience the more they play!

The SolChicks game includes a variety of features that allow players the opportunity to bond with their SolChicks. Our unique pet gameplay means that players can interact with their SolChick in many ways, and depending on how you do it, this can lead to profit or loss. Feeding and playing with your SolChick, or your failure to do so, will affect its battle ability positively or adversely, so it is vital to keep your SolChick well fed. Another exclusive feature is the SolChick replay, a special privilege for users whose SolChicks have reached level 45 on the level of progression level. This process allows players to potentially hatch a SolChick with attributes rarer than its parents at an in-game cost.

Full details of how to interact with your SolChick and other replay rules can be found in the document. Remember, the more you know, the better chance you have of beating the SolFox.

As SolChicks is at the intersection between the gaming economy and the NFT, it needs to establish strong incentives for players, investors, and collectors. There will only be 10,000 Origin SolChicks NFT mints, which means that only a limited number of people will be able to play initially. To combat this problem, we allow NFT owners to stake their SolChicks, i.e. allow others to borrow their NFT and also allow unlimited SolChicks creation (more on this in the doc). There will be a cost to both these mechanisms and to the breeding to preserve the scarcity and, in turn, the value of SolChicks.

The features mentioned above are just a few of the many ways SolChicks will revolutionize the NFT gaming ecosystem. As we move towards the frontier of this space, we want our players to understand the full scope of the intricate game so that they can truly enjoy what SolChicks has to offer.

Website: https://solchicks.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/solchicks

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolChicksNFT