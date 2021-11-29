The Argentine Treasury presents an email that would reveal the persecution against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner during the Macri Government

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 13:43 GMT

The complaint had been filed in 2020 before the Justice, but now a message is released about the alleged fiscal network against that policy and his family.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) of Argentina presented in recent days before the Justice an alleged email that would demonstrate the prosecution of the treasury against former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner during the administration of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

A part of that message was published this Monday by Page 12: “I will speak with the FIU [Unidad de Información Financiera], I want to work them directly with the washing hypothesis so that they cannot get out with laundering and moratorium … Flower ‘K’ [hija de Cristina Kirchner] is a contributor to whom? “, it reads.

That text of the 2016, which reveals a possible intention to harm the Peronist leader, is attributed to Jaime Mecikovsky, who held a hierarchical position during the macrismo. Currently, the official continues to work in the AFIP, although he was displaced from relevant positions.

“Fiscal harassment”

This new revelation is part of a criminal complaint filed last year, after a presentation by Cristina Fernández herself to the Treasury, pointing out that during the Macri government she had been persecuted. The current head of the organization, Mercedes Marcó del Pont, and the person implicated, maintain that there was “fiscal harassment.” In other words, the resources of the State were used to investigate in an interested and disproportionate way to politics, who today holds the position of vice president.

Although the case reflects little progress in the courts, in the AFIP they argue that this could be framed in the crimes of authority abuse, breach of the duties of public official and illicit association.

In any case, in the ruling party they distrust judicial work, because the file fell to Court No. 11 of Comodoro Py: the same where the late judge Claudio Bonadío worked, branded as the protagonist of ‘lawfare’ in Argentina. Now, the matter is in charge of the magistrate Julián Ercolini. At the time, Bonadío had prosecuted Kirchner, along with his children, Máximo and Florencia, for money laundering, and it is believed that he used data from the UIF and AFIP to proceed.

Thus, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner faced many cases in which public bodies, such as the UIF, became plaintiffs and requested her preventive detention.

However, recently Justice dismissed the vice president and her children from the ‘Hotesur-Los Sauces’ cause: Judges Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grünberg ruled that at no time was there an attempt to launder money from public works, as reported.

In this regard, the implicated always questioned the judicial procedure, especially due to the fact of involving her daughter, who at the time the business companies were formed was only nine years old.

