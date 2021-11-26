The Argentine Justice revokes the ban on leaving the country for former President Macri, investigated for illegal espionage

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 00:27 GMT

The businessman, who is accused of illegally eavesdropping on relatives of victims of the ARA San Juan submarine, arrived in his country from Qatar on Tuesday and requested authorization to travel again.

An Argentine court on Thursday revoked the ban on exiting the country that was in force for former President Mauricio Macri in the case of alleged illegal spying on relatives of victims of the ARA San Juan submarine, sunk at the end of 2017.

Thus, the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata lifted the restriction on foreign travel imposed by the surrogate federal judge of Dolores, Martín Bava, who is in charge of the process, the . agency reported.

In its arguments, the Chamber argued that the magistrate “has dispensed with elaborating in a comprehensive, accurate and current way about those circumstances that helped him inherently convince himself about the need to impose the ban on Mauricio Macri’s departure from the country, nor has he provided information quality that strengthens “your decision.

For their part, the judges Alejandro Tazza and Eduardo Jiménez pointed out that Bava “has not analyzed the different alternative care measures, nor has he presented the allegations that convince him on the inside of the need to adopt the fixed precautionary measure.”

When Macri returned to Argentina this Tuesday from Qatar, he requested authorization from the Justice to travel again.

After several absences from the judge’s summons, the majority for being outside the country, the businessman could be investigated 20 days ago in the case and the Dolores magistrate has to resolve his procedural situation. In the last call, Judge Bava it prohibited him from leaving Argentine territory.

The center-right ex-president is accused of being responsible for the espionage suffered by the relatives of the crew members of the Argentine Navy submarine, and that last year was denounced by the Government of Alberto Fernández thanks to the discovery of evidence in the Federal Intelligence Agency ( AFI).

According to the evidence analyzed by Bava, between December 2017 and the end of 2018 it has ordered and made possible “the systematic performance of intelligence tasks expressly prohibited by the intelligence law (25,520) and its amendments “.

For the judge, Macri seriously violated the democratic system by “meddling in the private life and intimacy of these women and their families who were going through one of the biggest blows of their lives, as is the disappearance of a loved one “.